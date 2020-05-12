Curious Mind: Hearing aids not considered essential

“There is some coverage of hearing aids by some plans, but they aren’t universally covered,” Christine Pickup, a licensed audiologist with Mt. Harrison Audiology and Hearing Aids in Rupert, said. “If the insurance is provided by an employer, they often have some say in whether hearing health is covered. There are some plans that offer a hybrid option, where the insurance provider contracts with a third party that contracts to provide a significant discount. We found that the discounts weren’t all that advantageous for patients, and they didn’t pay our office enough to cover our costs.”

“Most insurance companies base their coverage on what Medicare covers. At this point of time, Medicare still lists audiologists as techs, rather than as doctoral level providers, and therefore reimbursement is very poor,” Pickup said. “Medicare also has a rule that any changes to coverage must have a zero budget effect, so if they add hearing aid coverage, something else must be dropped, and no one has had the political will at this point to make any changes. There is currently a bill before both houses of Congress to finally update Medicare coverage for hearing health care, and hopefully, it will also include some additional coverage for hearing care.”