Curious Mind: Hearing aids not considered essential

Q: Why isn’t there insurance for hearing aids? Eyeglasses have better coverage.
A: “Some insurances and supplemental insurance do cover hearing aids based on the insurance the employer chooses,” said Shane Hunsaker, a licensed audiologist with Hearing Doctors of Idaho in Twin Falls. “With some insurance plans you have to ask if they cover hearing aids when you sign up for the insurance. One of the other reasons they do not cover hearing aids is the different price points set by the audiologists and hearing dispensers. There is no consistent price for each level of technology and services provided by each of the providers. There is also a lot of insurance fraud with hearing aids with all of the different methods of acquiring hearing aids i.e.: audiology clinic, hearing aid dispenser, large chains and online sellers.
“The best manner is to see a doctor of audiology that follows best practice standards and calls your insurance to verify coverage. When purchasing a supplemental insurance, always ask about hearing aid coverage before purchasing. We are always willing to sit down with people for a free consultation concerning their hearing, and the many options for treatment.”
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Department of Insurance and Vocational Rehabilitation did not respond to a request for information.
“There is some coverage of hearing aids by some plans, but they aren’t universally covered,” Christine Pickup, a licensed audiologist with Mt. Harrison Audiology and Hearing Aids in Rupert, said. “If the insurance is provided by an employer, they often have some say in whether hearing health is covered. There are some plans that offer a hybrid option, where the insurance provider contracts with a third party that contracts to provide a significant discount. We found that the discounts weren’t all that advantageous for patients, and they didn’t pay our office enough to cover our costs.”
“Most insurance companies base their coverage on what Medicare covers. At this point of time, Medicare still lists audiologists as techs, rather than as doctoral level providers, and therefore reimbursement is very poor,” Pickup said. “Medicare also has a rule that any changes to coverage must have a zero budget effect, so if they add hearing aid coverage, something else must be dropped, and no one has had the political will at this point to make any changes. There is currently a bill before both houses of Congress to finally update Medicare coverage for hearing health care, and hopefully, it will also include some additional coverage for hearing care.”
Senate Bill 2446 on Medicare Audiologist Access and Services Act of 2019 is a bill “To provide certain coverage of audiologist services under the Medicare program, and for other purposes.”
“In Idaho, Medicaid will cover hearing aids for children up to the age of 21, but not for adults,” Pickup said. “Private coverage varies depending on insurance plans.”
“Our office has worked hard to provide options for patients, and have several different treatment plans that help reduce costs and make things more affordable. We also partner with the Sound of Life Foundation to provide care for those who qualify.”
