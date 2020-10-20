Curious Mind: Hagerman statue plans have been scrapped

Q: I’ve heard the Carl Hayden Foundation is putting in a statue of him in Hagerman. Why?
A: “The information I received from the Carl Hayden Foundation was rather disappointing,” President CJ Holmes of the Hagerman Valley Foundation said. “I was informed that there will be no statue or monument to Carl, Archie Teater, or Vardis Fisher from Carl’s Foundation. After 3.5 years of working hard to make something happen, Carl’s Foundation quit trying and is now donating to other worthy causes.”
“That doesn’t mean we here in Hagerman are giving up! The Hagerman Valley Foundation, a dba of Hagerman I.D.E.A., Inc., a 501©3, is working with many interested parties to preserve Hagerman’s cultural heritage,” Holmes said.
Hayden, an author, historian, and humorist, “resided in the Hagerman Valley while he worked as Jackpot’s self-appointed publicist, or as he preferred to call himself, ‘scribe.’ Once a month he cranked out a newsletter — the closest thing to a newspaper Jackpot ever had. Whenever there wasn’t anything exciting going on in Jackpot, Carl would think something up. He’d dredge up a bit of local history, and perhaps resurrect an erstwhile forgotten figure such as Diamondfield Jack. Advertising Age deemed him ‘a legend.’ During his celebrated career, Carl interviewed four presidents, two first ladies and was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize. He called Ernest Hemingway a friend,” according to a Hagerman Public Library display.
“The Carl E. Hayden Trust has generously chosen to support the Hagerman Public Library that will benefit the citizens and visitors for years to come. One of these projects is a generous donation enabling the library to purchase computers and furnishings for the new building which was purchased in August of 2018. Along with this donation, a complete collection of first edition, signed Vardis Fisher books have been gathered and will be on display in the library for the viewing public to enjoy. Carl was a friend of Vardis Fisher, famous local author, and Archie Teater, famous local artist.”
A Aug. 13, 1992, Times-News said: “The 83-year-old Cactus Pete’s casino publicist died in his Jackpot home after a three-month illness, which was not disclosed. ... Known as ‘Mr. Jackpot’ and Cactus Pete’s casino’s ‘Publicist Extraordinaire,’ the Swedish-born writer began work in the border gambling community 18 years ago. He moved from Hagerman where he lived briefly after retiring from a reporting career at the Salt Lake Tribune.”
Hayden’s obituary reported: “After retiring from the Salt Lake Tribune, Carl moved to Hagerman to ‘go fishing’ after reading somewhere that this is what you do when you retire. However, soon finding that he was a poor fisherman, at the age of 65, he found himself another full-time career.”
According to the Nevada Commission on Tourism, Jackpot “didn’t acquire its worldwide fame, however, until an enterprising journalist set up shop at Cactus Pete’s Casino. Carl Hayden, an irascible mix of Mark Twain and Walter Winchell — with more than a little P.T. Barnum tossed in — tirelessly marketed Cactus Pete’s and his adopted community for decades. People around the globe were drawn to Jackpot by Hayden’s witty dispatches. Carl is gone now, but his memory is kept fresh in quirky, fun-loving Jackpot, where new-Vegas gaming mixes with old-Vegas atmosphere.”
“For those of us who knew Carl, he was amusing and beloved,” said Darlene Nemnich of the Hagerman Valley Historical Society.
