Curious Mind: Hagerman statue plans have been scrapped

“The Carl E. Hayden Trust has generously chosen to support the Hagerman Public Library that will benefit the citizens and visitors for years to come. One of these projects is a generous donation enabling the library to purchase computers and furnishings for the new building which was purchased in August of 2018. Along with this donation, a complete collection of first edition, signed Vardis Fisher books have been gathered and will be on display in the library for the viewing public to enjoy. Carl was a friend of Vardis Fisher, famous local author, and Archie Teater, famous local artist.”

A Aug. 13, 1992, Times-News said: “The 83-year-old Cactus Pete’s casino publicist died in his Jackpot home after a three-month illness, which was not disclosed. ... Known as ‘Mr. Jackpot’ and Cactus Pete’s casino’s ‘Publicist Extraordinaire,’ the Swedish-born writer began work in the border gambling community 18 years ago. He moved from Hagerman where he lived briefly after retiring from a reporting career at the Salt Lake Tribune.”

Hayden’s obituary reported: “After retiring from the Salt Lake Tribune, Carl moved to Hagerman to ‘go fishing’ after reading somewhere that this is what you do when you retire. However, soon finding that he was a poor fisherman, at the age of 65, he found himself another full-time career.”