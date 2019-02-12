Q: Are there garden spaces to rent during the growing season?
A: “There are a few places that do community garden space,” Andy West, a horticulturist with the University of Idaho’s Extension service, said. “The places that I know are Episcopal Church of the Ascension and College of Southern Idaho.”
The Kimberly Church of the Nazarene Community Garden, at 3550 E. 3750 N., has been producing and giving away nutritious food for nearly nine years. It still operates, however it has not been kept up due to lack of support in the last couple of years.
Ascension Community Garden, at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls, is sponsored by Ascension Episcopal Church and located on church grounds.
“We will begin our seventh year providing garden space for families and individuals throughout our community to grow healthy food and enjoy each other’s company,” Betsy Wiesmore, the garden’s chairwoman, said.
“The program begins each year with interested people filling out an application. Applications are available at the church office starting early mid-April and due back by late April,” Wiesmore said. “All returning gardeners are given first priority to the space they have been gardening. We then use a lottery to assign vacant spaces to new gardeners.”
There is no charge for the use of the space. They start the garden season with an event such as an ice cream social and end the year with a potluck dinner.
“We have 40 garden spaces — each about 15 feet by 10 feet. Each space is given to an individual or family to grow whatever they want with a few exceptions. So that said, the most popular crops are tomatoes, onions, peppers of all kinds, mustard greens and other greens, cucumbers, summer squash and beans.”
“As for the quantity of food produced, I would not want to guess. Lots,” Wiesmore said. “I do know that these 40 garden spaces feed around 200 people.
“With different nationalities represented we see some unique crops,” she said.
There are also spaces available at CSI’s Breckenridge Farm off North College Road.
“The spaces are 40 feet by 20 feet gardens with water to each space,” farm manager Ivan Smith said. “The amount of gardens available depends each year on how many gardeners return from previous growing seasons. To get in contact regarding the availability of space, individuals just need to contact the ag office located in the Evergreen building here on campus.”
“There is no deadline for contacting, however, the sooner people call the better chances they have for obtaining space,” Smith said. “All of the spaces come with a list of rules for using the space, with the majority of those falling in the space of courtesy and respect for the other gardeners, and general maintenance and upkeep for your space and the area surrounding. In previous years there has been a waiting list of 10 to 12 people, but as things change the availability of space is a constant change.”
