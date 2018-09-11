Q: Where can I purchase a quarter, half, or whole grass-fed beef or lamb in the Magic Valley?
A: “We grow beef in every county in Idaho,” said Darrin Van Horn of High Desert Meat Processing. “We can grow our industry at home.”
Eating grass-fed meat is a healthy choice because it is richer in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E and beta-carotene than grain-fed meat. Livestock are consuming chloroplasts from the green leaves. It is also high on flavor and low on fat. Grass-finished meat tends to be a little leaner.
Most grass-fed producers raise livestock with no growth hormones, limited use of antibiotics, no herbicides and insecticides, and non-GMO locally grown forage if pasture levels run low. Ranchers are particular about movement and handling of animals to keep stress to a minimum because it affects tenderness and flavor.
“What you bring me is what you get,” said Van Horn. He does custom meat processing of wild game and domestic animals in Twin Falls. Customers assume if they bring a 1,200-pound animal in for processing they’ll get 1,200-pounds of meat in return. However once the head, hide, and guts are removed the carcass weighs less.
Van Horn said meat can be sold on the hanging rail. “People like to look at the carcass.” He has an open door for customers because they like to see what they’re paying for.
Another error consumers make is the assumption that they’re buying locally at the grocery store. If animals are grown, processed, and consumed locally it goes through less hands, which means less contamination and a consumer isn’t paying for marketing, said Van Horn.
Krista Huettig of Red Star Grass Ranch in Hazelton said, “We do sell grass finished beef. We offer any size package from individual cuts up to a whole beef. Our beef is available every Saturday at the Twin Falls Farmers Market as well as through a monthly buying option. Customers can order through our website at www.redstargrassranch.com, by emailing me at pasturemaster@redstargrassranch.com or calling me at 208-751-9510.”
Red Star Ranch meats, which consists of beef, pork, and poultry, can be found at the Countryside Market on Addison Avenue East, Atkinson’s Market in Ketchum and Hailey (poultry only), and the online store.
“We sell 100 percent grass fed, grass finished beef. I am currently taking bulk beef orders- quarter, half, and whole,” said Katie Zubia, Beef Marketing Manager for Wood River Ranch Beef in Bellevue.
Bulk order sizes are: quarter (about 100 lbs.), half (200 lbs.), and whole (400 lbs.). These include an assortment of steaks, roast, ground, short ribs, and stew meat.
Wood River Ranch Beef can be found at Ketchum and Hailey Farmers Market.
“We sell half and whole lamb packages on our website, www.lavalakelamb.com, but local folks can avoid the shipping charge by calling our office at 208-788-1710 and arranging to pick up product at our office in Hailey,” said Kathleen Bean, Managing Member for Lava Lake Lamb.
Van Horn recommended ranchers Ryan Lickley, Mike Cornell, Tom Billington, Gregg Hall, Randy McCoy, and Brad Bair. “They produce the best animal they can for the Magic Valley.”
