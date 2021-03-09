Curious Mind: Ghost towns of Camas County’s past

Q: How many towns are in Camas County?

A: “Camas County has one incorporated city: Fairfield, population 450 or so. Fairfield, located on Highway 20 between the Boise and Sun Valley area metroplexes, is the county seat and the county’s commercial center,” said Marshall Ralph, a commissioner from the ghost town of Soldier and editor of The Weekly Beaver. “Fairfield hosts the gas station, the Valley Service farm store, the county’s only post office and library, the grocery store, and the Camas County School.”

Camas County has a population of 1,127 and was established Feb. 6, 1917, with 1,075 square miles according to population data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. It was named for the lily-like plant found in the area with an edible bulb used as food by settlers. According to the 2010 Census, Camas County was the second-least populous county in the state. It is home to the Soldier Mountain Ski Area, which is 12 miles north of Fairfield.