Curious Mind: Ghost towns of Camas County’s past

Q: How many towns are in Camas County?
A: “Camas County has one incorporated city: Fairfield, population 450 or so. Fairfield, located on Highway 20 between the Boise and Sun Valley area metroplexes, is the county seat and the county’s commercial center,” said Marshall Ralph, a commissioner from the ghost town of Soldier and editor of The Weekly Beaver. “Fairfield hosts the gas station, the Valley Service farm store, the county’s only post office and library, the grocery store, and the Camas County School.”
Camas County has a population of 1,127 and was established Feb. 6, 1917, with 1,075 square miles according to population data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. It was named for the lily-like plant found in the area with an edible bulb used as food by settlers. According to the 2010 Census, Camas County was the second-least populous county in the state. It is home to the Soldier Mountain Ski Area, which is 12 miles north of Fairfield.
“When people in Camas County now speak of going to ‘town,’ they universally mean Fairfield. But there were several earlier Camas County towns that merited the name. The most bustling of them all was Soldier, two miles north of Fairfield, on Soldier Creek. Soldier began as a lonely U.S. cavalry outpost back in the Indian War days, and became the area’s leading city, with battling churches and saloons, murders and squalid rumbles, finally being incorporated in 1907. When the railroad came through in the second decade of the 20th century, its engineers declined to dogleg north two miles to meet Soldier. So most of Soldier obediently moved south to a moist location next to the new railroad, and was renamed Fairfield. Soldier retreated into ghost town status,” wrote Ralph in “Camas County: One Town That Is, Several That Aren’t.”
“Other ghost town sites live on under the hay and grain across the expanse of Camas County: Hill City, Corral, Blaine, Manard, Crichton, etc.,” Ralph wrote. “Hill City was fairly famous for its hill and lofty elevators and its huge train turnaround, and also for having an actual walk-in phone booth next to the highway for many decades, with its light visible for miles away on a clear night, but that phone booth is now sadly gone.”
“The smallest Camas ‘town’ with the (off-grid) lights still on and commercial activity taking place is the small but subversive Smoky Bar Store, about 20 miles north of Fairfield in the middle of the Fairfield Ranger District of the Sawtooth National Forest.”
“Maybe the loneliest and spookiest ‘town’ in Camas County history is one that nobody knows anything useful about,” Ralph said. “In the 19th century, new residents noticed the ruins of old charcoal chimneys 15 miles or so northwest of Fairfield near today’s Chimney Creek. Who made them? Colonial Spaniards? Lost Mormons? Aliens? And where did the townsfolk go?”
