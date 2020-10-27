Curious Mind: Former pottery studio is a private residence

Q: Is the Snake River Pottery for sale?

A: “I spoke with a local real estate agent familiar with the property, and no as far as she knows; the property is not for sale,” Hagerman Deputy City Clerk Laura Snyder said. “It isn’t listed on the Realtor database. She mentioned that the business has been repurposed, so if the question is involving the business name etc., .. That is information I don’t have.”

With the passing of owner Aldrich Bowler in 2007, the location of the former Snake River Pottery at 555 E. River Road is now a private residence. Bowler was 91. He built his home and studio on the Snake River near Bliss in 1947 on 2 acres, and ran Snake River Pottery for 60 years.

According to Idaho’s Hagerman Valley brochure in 1992, Snake River Pottery with its wheel-turned earthenware was the oldest pottery in Idaho.

Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0