CURIOUS MIND

Curious Mind: Fixing potholes on private roads

Potholes

Potholes on Ash Street North. The road is owned by Albertsons.

 KIMBERLY WILLIAMS BRACKETT, For the Times-News

Q: Ash Street North is full of potholes. Why isn’t it fixed?

A: “If you are referring to the piece of Ash behind Albertsons, it is private property,” said Mark Thomson, Twin Falls city’s streets superintendent. “The city does not have maintenance responsibilities on private roads.”

An Albertsons spokesperson said the company is working on the problem.

“I spoke with our division’s maintenance team. They are aware of the pothole issues on Ash Street and are working to have repairs done on the portion of the street that is owned by Albertsons,” Kathy Holland said.

Ash Street North is about a quarter mile long, parallel to Blue Lakes Boulevard and south of Heyburn Avenue.

Albertsons, at 1221 Addison Ave. E., was constructed in 1976. The supermarket is 35,568 square feet.

According to the Twin Falls County Assessor’s Office, Albertsons owns several parcels, including the Blue Lakes Marketplace at 5 Points. The neighborhood center includes retailers such as Boot Barn, Craftsman Unlimited Haircuts, Gun Shop, Nails Plus Supply, Jimmy John’s, Half Price Title Loans, T-Mobile, The UPS Store, and H&R Block, with a total of 78,576 square feet of gross leasable area on 4.95 acres. The marketplace was built in 2000 and renovated in 2018. Prior to renovation, the marketplace was home to a Rite Aid.

Albertsons declined to comment about plans for the Twin Falls Ash Street Planned Unit Development, and property at 182 and 212-244 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Albertsons plans “to develop and redevelop the Parcels within the PUD Project Area as a planned unit development,” according to an agreement. The Ash Street PUD Agreement was signed in 2002 with six parcels.

Leases from Episcopal Church of the Ascension and a Mongolian barbecue restaurant were terminated. The agreement said “On May 4, 1998, the City authorized the vacation of that portion of Ash Street located within the PUD Project Area.”

Kimberly Williams-Brackett

Williams-Brackett

Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.

