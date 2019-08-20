The town of Filer burned down. When and why?
“On the last day of the Fair at 4 a.m., the commercial downtown section of Filer was destroyed by fire resulting in $300,000 in losses,” according to Twin Falls County Fair: 100 Years of Fun! by Dean Kohntopp and Judy Lea Smith, Ph.D.
The Twin Falls Daily News reported on Sept. 17, 1920 “About 30 persons were asleep in the Woods rooming house when the fire was found. Many were county fair visitors and exposition attaches … Most of the rooming equipment from the Woods house was removed and being installed at the Roybroeo Gardens, recently taken over by the American Legion, for the accommodation of those who were made roomless by the fire.”
Marge Holley from the Filer Public Library said the fire started in 1920 and referenced J. Howard Moon’s book.
According to Moon’s Early History of Filer, Idaho School Communities, “As midnight passed into September 17, 1920, a fire started in the rear basement of the Filer Merc, in the Woods Building on Main Street. It was fair time; the Woods Rooms were filled. The alarm was given, and the sleepers fled the building, carrying the furniture along with their own possessions. When it became apparent that the fire could not be contained, they broke into the offices of W.D. Gillis, lawyer; and Drs. M.J. Goode and F.H. Dwight, carrying files and equipment to safety. Handicapped by lack of fire equipment, Chief L.A. Small and his volunteers fought to keep the fire from spreading. Road conditions kept Buhl and Twin Falls fire wagons from getting through. By morning, when brought under control, the fire had destroyed the buildings and stock of the Filer Merc, Modern Drug, Woods Rooms, Williams and Eggleston’s Millinery (in the small building owned by the Filer Meat Co.), J.W. Price Garage owned by the Filer Hardware Co., the Filer Hardware Co., and the Beem and Hammerquist Building occupied by G.C. Dean Battery Service Station and the Filer Vulcanizing Works. The N.A. Jackson Building, occupied by Tailor W.C. Scott, was badly damaged. The offices of W.D. Gillis and Drs. Goode and Dwight were destroyed. The windows in Dr. T.L. Cartney’s Dental Office across the street were cracked by the heat. Damage was estimated at $250,000.00.”
The headline in the Twin Falls Daily News reported “Fire at Filer causes loss of over $300,000. Center of Commercial Section Is Gutted by Flames Originating Near Mercantile Store. Five business houses and other institutions in path of flames.” The News reported the fire was “The most disastrous fire ever recorded in this section of the state.”
Apparently the fire “department was greatly aided by a fortunate change in the wind from north to south. For a time the entire business district of the town was threatened, and it appeared certain that the Filer and Commercial Hotels, together with Davis brothers’ livery and feed barn, in the elevator district would be in the path of the flames. Fearing such a calamity, the engine from the early morning passenger train was detached to move the loaded cars of wheat which stood on the side tracks two blocks north of the fire.”
