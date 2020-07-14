Curious Mind: Filer once hosted the world’s largest rodeo…and there was a quarantine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: Has the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds ever hosted the National High School Finals Rodeo?

A: “Yes it was hosted here, not sure what year, but it got too big for us,” said John Pitz, Twin Falls County Fair manager. “They need about 1,500 horse stalls and 600 camping spots and three arenas.”

“It looks like it was held in Filer, Idaho in 1971,” said Gary Hawkes, Digital Media and Communications Director for the National High School Rodeo Association. The event was held August 3-8, 1971 said Twin Falls Public Library’s Reference and Adult Services. There were a total of 451 contestants.

According to a news release from the National High School Finals Rodeo, “Featuring more than 1,650 contestants from 43 states, five Canadian Provinces, Australia and Mexico, the NHSFR is the world’s largest rodeo. In addition to competing for more than $150,000 in prizes, NHSFR contestants will also be competing for more than $375,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named an NHSFR World Champion. To earn this title, contestants must finish in the top 20- based on their combined times/scores in the first two rounds- to advance to Thursday evening’s final round. World champions will then be determined based on their three-round combined times/scores.”