Curious Mind: Filer once hosted the world’s largest rodeo…and there was a quarantine

Q: Has the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds ever hosted the National High School Finals Rodeo?
A: “Yes it was hosted here, not sure what year, but it got too big for us,” said John Pitz, Twin Falls County Fair manager. “They need about 1,500 horse stalls and 600 camping spots and three arenas.”
“It looks like it was held in Filer, Idaho in 1971,” said Gary Hawkes, Digital Media and Communications Director for the National High School Rodeo Association. The event was held August 3-8, 1971 said Twin Falls Public Library’s Reference and Adult Services. There were a total of 451 contestants.
According to a news release from the National High School Finals Rodeo, “Featuring more than 1,650 contestants from 43 states, five Canadian Provinces, Australia and Mexico, the NHSFR is the world’s largest rodeo. In addition to competing for more than $150,000 in prizes, NHSFR contestants will also be competing for more than $375,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named an NHSFR World Champion. To earn this title, contestants must finish in the top 20- based on their combined times/scores in the first two rounds- to advance to Thursday evening’s final round. World champions will then be determined based on their three-round combined times/scores.”
“The only way that we would have room to host it is if they would cut it down to the state champion in each event. The format that they use now, we would need another 1,100 horse stalls and about 400 more RV spots,” Pitz said.
“We can stall up to 400 and camp up to 250 and have two usable arenas with warm-ups at each,” he said. “Most facilities that host the nationals are over 300 acres. We are about 130.”
The Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma, is on 325 privately-owned acres.
Prior to the 1971 NHSFR, there was a quarantine.
“The Oklahomans may be able to attend if plans for an airlift of horses go through. A quarantine of horses in that state, caused by an outbreak of Venezuelan equine encephalomyelitis, has prevented horses from leaving that state,” reported the Times-News on Tues., Aug. 3, 1971. “…arrangements are in the making for a military cargo plane from Midwest City, Okla., to pick the horses up and fly them to Mountain Home Air Base in Idaho where they would be trucked to the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds at Filer…Many cowboys and cowgirls from states under quarantine came to the National High School Rodeo minus their horses and have been borrowing mounts from all over Idaho.”
Jerome’s Lana Brackenbury Parker, Miss Rodeo America, was even in her home state to assist the National High School Rodeo Queen contest. The Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce was a sponsor of the NHSFR.
Melanie Crist, Idaho High School Rodeo Secretary, said there are 12 contestants from the Magic Valley competing at nationals this year.
Originally the 2020 high school finals were hosted in Lincoln, Nebraska, however, COVID-19 forced the finals to Guthrie, Oklahoma, July 17-23. The finals were canceled on May 29 and a new host venue was selected by June 5. This will be the first time the Lazy E hosts the National High School Finals Rodeo.
