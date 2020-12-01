Curious Mind: Filer Fire District won’t impose levy to complete building

Q: Why hasn’t the Filer fire department moved into their brand-new building south of the Filer fairgrounds? It looks like it has been finished for quite some time now.

A: “Filer Rural Fire District started planning and saving for a new fire station more than 25 years ago,” Chief Bud Compher said. “FRFD saved up more than $1.3 million, but when we went out for bids, the bids came in at more than $2.3 million, with building prices skyrocketing. The fire district board voted to go ahead and build the shell, including underground electrical, plumbing, cement work and the asphalt work. We broke ground late spring of 2018.”

The outside has been complete, but the inside finish work is about halfway through. The Filer Fire Rural Fire District, which owns the building, has decided to build the building over several years so it can provide the funds for the building without imposing another levy onto the taxpayers.