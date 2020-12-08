Curious Mind: Fertile ground of an elk farm is becoming a sports facility

Rea said this spring there will be a 5K walk around the property’s nature trail in the tree belt. He said there will be programming as well such as fun walks with a walking club.

“We have baseball tournaments lined up for next year,” Rea said. “There will be live music with baseball tournaments.”

“We appreciate all the community support and we’ve had a tremendous amount of positive feedback and we’re excited to put it forth," he said. "This coming year will be our first year. We weren’t 100 percent ready to go this last summer, but we’ll have it polished and refined. It should be a great facility for the local community to come out and play baseball and soccer, and walk.”

“We have Little League International which starts this spring too, which is new to the area,” Rea said. “We’re excited to bring that as well.”

“Right now, there are over 100 spots available for parking. We have eight acres of parking on the north side and will have another 300 spaces that will come in with phase II,” said Rea.

