Curious Mind: Fertile ground of an elk farm is becoming a sports facility

Q: On U.S. Highway 30 towards Filer, there appears to be several baseball fields built where there was an elk farm. What's the story?
A: Built on 120 acres, the facility opened to the public with three fields on Sept. 15, Legacy Fields of Idaho owner Austin Rea said.
Legacy Fields hosts soccer, baseball and football tournaments and youth and adult leagues. It also rents out the recreational fields for private games and events such as birthday parties or family reunions. Fields are designated for public use on a first-come, first-serve basis. Concessions are even provided for athletes and fans.
The facility is being built in three phases. Phase I is three baseball/softball fields and two 110-yard sports fields for football, soccer and lacrosse according to a news release on C Sports Nation.
Phase II is additional fields with lights for night games and practices, which will begin this spring.
Phase III consists of a 50,000-square-foot multi-sports indoor facility, which will be completed along with five additional baseball/softball fields and another five football/soccer fields. The plan is for this work to be completed by the end of 2022.
Legacy Fields is at 21236 U.S. Highway 30 in Filer.
Activities on campus will include cheerleading, camps and clinics for all sports, indoor/outdoor hitting and pitching tunnels, Fit Camps, half marathons, and challenge course events like Warrior Dash and mud runs.
Rea said this spring there will be a 5K walk around the property’s nature trail in the tree belt. He said there will be programming as well such as fun walks with a walking club.
“We have baseball tournaments lined up for next year,” Rea said. “There will be live music with baseball tournaments.”
“We appreciate all the community support and we’ve had a tremendous amount of positive feedback and we’re excited to put it forth," he said. "This coming year will be our first year. We weren’t 100 percent ready to go this last summer, but we’ll have it polished and refined. It should be a great facility for the local community to come out and play baseball and soccer, and walk.”
“We have Little League International which starts this spring too, which is new to the area,” Rea said. “We’re excited to bring that as well.”
“Right now, there are over 100 spots available for parking. We have eight acres of parking on the north side and will have another 300 spaces that will come in with phase II,” said Rea.
Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.