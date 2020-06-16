Curious Mind: Expo will bring several states to Filer fairgrounds

Q: I heard the Idaho Junior Beef Expo will host several states since the northwest regional show was cancelled due to COVID-19.
A: “The Idaho Junior Beef Expo also has the Northwest Angus Preview which is a traveling show for the angus juniors in the northwest,” said Sarah Fuller, chairman of the board for Idaho Junior Beef Expo.
“The Idaho Junior Beef Expo has 200 exhibitors with 250 head of cattle coming," she said. "Those exhibitors are from four states. We normally have right around 100 head however this year there are two reasons why we are bigger. One the Northwest Angus Preview Show was supposed to be held in Washington but since that state is not open they moved it to Idaho so that brought in exhibitors. Also other states have closed down their jackpot shows that were the same time as us so they opted to come here since we are the only state open and having shows.”
In May, it was announced the Northwest Junior Angus Preview Show would be hosted along with the Idaho Junior Beef Expo on June 18 to 20 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. It is open for all states for ages up to 21 including 4-H and FFA members.
“The Northwest Angus Preview rotates between Washington, Oregon and Idaho each year,” said Holly Martin, director of communications for the American Angus Association. “The 2020 show was scheduled for Washington and when their venue cancelled, the show was moved to Idaho to be held in conjunction with the Idaho Beef Expo.” It was originally scheduled in Ellensburg, Wash.
“This is not the first time this show has been held in Idaho. The Northwest Junior Angus Show has been held for many years and rotates between those three states," Martin said. "The Idaho Beef Expo has been held for many years, as well. The only change is that the two shows will be held in conjunction with each other this year. The venue did cancel because of COVID-19 concerns."
A compliance plan was submitted to the health department. For an example, hand sanitizer will be distributed throughout the event which is closed to exhibitors, their families, and fitters. In addition, a COVID-19 liability waiver must be signed. “We are trying to do everything possible to keep everyone safe, but remember you do enter at your own risk,” Fuller said.
Health certificates are even required for all out-of-state animals.
The Northwest Junior Livestock Expo, however, is a different show. There are four judges, four days, four species, and four shows for beef, sheep, goats, and swine. It will be held July 2 to 5 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. The livestock expo is a livestock show designed to promote youth in agriculture. Livestock exhibitors from Montana, Arizona, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, Oregon, California, and Idaho will exhibit their livestock. Approximately 100 to 150 exhibitors at minimum are expected.
