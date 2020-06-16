Curious Mind: Expo will bring several states to Filer fairgrounds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Q: I heard the Idaho Junior Beef Expo will host several states since the northwest regional show was cancelled due to COVID-19.

A: “The Idaho Junior Beef Expo also has the Northwest Angus Preview which is a traveling show for the angus juniors in the northwest,” said Sarah Fuller, chairman of the board for Idaho Junior Beef Expo.

“The Idaho Junior Beef Expo has 200 exhibitors with 250 head of cattle coming," she said. "Those exhibitors are from four states. We normally have right around 100 head however this year there are two reasons why we are bigger. One the Northwest Angus Preview Show was supposed to be held in Washington but since that state is not open they moved it to Idaho so that brought in exhibitors. Also other states have closed down their jackpot shows that were the same time as us so they opted to come here since we are the only state open and having shows.”

In May, it was announced the Northwest Junior Angus Preview Show would be hosted along with the Idaho Junior Beef Expo on June 18 to 20 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. It is open for all states for ages up to 21 including 4-H and FFA members.