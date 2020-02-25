Curious Mind: Empty land near old hospital is ready for development

Q: North of the old hospital is a large area that has appeared to be slated for a housing development for several years. It would start almost at the old hospital’s parking lots extending north to Filer Avenue and east to Martin Street. Can you dig up anything on whether this will become a reality?
A: “City staff has met with potential developers of this property over the course of several years; however, most of the ideas they brought to us for review have entailed mixed-use type development with commercial and retail, as well as various types of housing that includes apartments, duplexes, and single-family homes,” said Jonathan Spendlove, the city’s planning and zoning director. “The ideas have not yet come to fruition — for reasons that we’re not privy to. City staff is not involved with the business arrangements or agreements between landowners and developers.”
There are 33.83 acres available for development sitting on the corner of Filer Avenue West and Martin Street. It’s also close to Addison Avenue West, which is U.S. Highway 30. It is currently in multiple zoning districts, including suburban-urban interface.
There is also a potential site for an office complex or stand-alone office building on 5.84 acre commercially zoned property next to Twin Falls County West offices, northwest of the corner of Martin Street and Shoup Avenue West. There are three existing buildings on this site, which are the Magic Valley Professional Center. Canyon Foot and Ankle is occupying a suite in building two.
The properties were listed for sale in 2016.
“We are currently talking with a potential buyer for part of this property,” Walt Hess with Gem State Realty said. “That is all I can share at this time.”
There is also a request for a zoning district change and zoning development agreement for the Twin Falls County West Annex at 630 Addison Ave. W. A public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday in the City Council Chambers.
“The purpose of the County West Annex C-1 ZDA is to fully utilize the vacant space located on the County West Annex property to better benefit the taxpaying public by: Having the majority of county services and social support groups under ‘one roof,’ create affordable office space for regional nonprofit and charitable organizations, and allow for the growth and expansion of county provided services,” the notice of public hearing says.
Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.