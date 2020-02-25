Curious Mind: Empty land near old hospital is ready for development

Q: North of the old hospital is a large area that has appeared to be slated for a housing development for several years. It would start almost at the old hospital’s parking lots extending north to Filer Avenue and east to Martin Street. Can you dig up anything on whether this will become a reality?

A: “City staff has met with potential developers of this property over the course of several years; however, most of the ideas they brought to us for review have entailed mixed-use type development with commercial and retail, as well as various types of housing that includes apartments, duplexes, and single-family homes,” said Jonathan Spendlove, the city’s planning and zoning director. “The ideas have not yet come to fruition — for reasons that we’re not privy to. City staff is not involved with the business arrangements or agreements between landowners and developers.”

There are 33.83 acres available for development sitting on the corner of Filer Avenue West and Martin Street. It’s also close to Addison Avenue West, which is U.S. Highway 30. It is currently in multiple zoning districts, including suburban-urban interface.

