Curious Mind: Driving too slow? You can get fined for that
Curious Mind: Driving too slow? You can get fined for that

Q: What are the rules of the road for turning out of slow-moving vehicles on a two-lane highway?

A: Idaho Code 49-639 states: “On a two-lane highway outside an urban area where passing is unsafe due to oncoming traffic or other conditions, the driver of a vehicle traveling slower than the normal speed of traffic and behind which three or more vehicles are formed in line, shall turn off the roadway at the nearest place designated as a turnout or wherever sufficient area for a safe turnout exists, in order to permit the following vehicles to pass.”

“The fine is $90,” Idaho State Police Trooper Keith Thompson said. “It is not cited very often by ISP because it usually happens on county roads.”

The speed limit in any residential, business or urban district, unless otherwise posted, is 35 mph. It is 75 to 80 mph on interstate highways, 65 mph on state highways, and 55 mph in other locations.

“I do not know the frequency of crashes. I am sure some drivers lose their patience and illegally and without safety pass, in which a few head-on crashes have happened but that would be a different infraction,” Thompson said.

Kimberly Williams-Brackett

