Curious Mind: Dragging chains can spark a wildfire

Q: The Bureau of Land Management sends out warnings during fire season: “please be extra careful these next couple of weeks with any ignition sources such as sparks from cars/chains.” Is there something specific we are supposed to do to keep our cars and chains from sparking? I know that dragging trailer chains can cause sparks and start a fire, but how do you keep the chains from dragging?

A: “The best way to prevent chains from dragging is to ensure they are the correct length,” said Kelsey Brizendine, BLM Twin Falls District fire information officer. “Generally, this means they are long enough to reach the hitch, yet short enough that they do not touch the ground. A good rule of thumb is at least a foot or more of space between the bottom of the chain and the roadway.”

“You can also purchase a chain guard, which is a cover that goes over the chain to help keep it from contacting the roadway if the chain does become loose. To be clear, this guard is a backup safety measure, it is not a sure thing. It will eventually rub through if it is left dragging for too long. It is important to always check your chains when towing,” Brizendine said.