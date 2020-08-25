Curious Mind: Dragging chains can spark a wildfire

Q: The Bureau of Land Management sends out warnings during fire season: “please be extra careful these next couple of weeks with any ignition sources such as sparks from cars/chains.” Is there something specific we are supposed to do to keep our cars and chains from sparking? I know that dragging trailer chains can cause sparks and start a fire, but how do you keep the chains from dragging?
A: “The best way to prevent chains from dragging is to ensure they are the correct length,” said Kelsey Brizendine, BLM Twin Falls District fire information officer. “Generally, this means they are long enough to reach the hitch, yet short enough that they do not touch the ground. A good rule of thumb is at least a foot or more of space between the bottom of the chain and the roadway.”
“You can also purchase a chain guard, which is a cover that goes over the chain to help keep it from contacting the roadway if the chain does become loose. To be clear, this guard is a backup safety measure, it is not a sure thing. It will eventually rub through if it is left dragging for too long. It is important to always check your chains when towing,” Brizendine said.
Heather Tiel-Nelson, Idaho BLM wild horse and burro public affairs Specialist said, “There are a number of ways chains can be shortened to be the appropriate length; you can crisscross them, twist them, or even remove links.”
“It’s important to check chains before travel to ensure they are not dragging. If you find that they are dragging or low to the ground, a simple trick is to twist the chain and then hook it back up again. It usually only takes a few twists to shorten the length to the point where it isn’t going to drag and create a potential spark or fire hazard,” Idaho Transportation Department Twin Falls area foreman Chuck Sharp said.
“Many newer chains have safety features to help ensure they don’t become unhooked during transit. If there isn’t a safety hook, something as simple as electrical tape can be used to help safeguard against chains becoming unhooked and dragging during travel,” Sharp said.
“A key thing motorists need to remember is to check chains frequently. When stopping for gas or heading from one point to another, do a quick check before getting back in the vehicle to make sure everything is still fastened safely.”
