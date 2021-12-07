Curious Mind: Don’t blind pilots with your Christmas laser lights

Q: I heard there is a fine if your outdoor laser Christmas lights don’t hit your house. Is that true?

A: The Federal Aviation Administration sent out a press release on this topic two weeks ago: “Santa Says Don’t Aim Holiday Laser-Light Displays at the Sky.

“The holiday season is here and the Federal Aviation Administration wants to make sure your laser-light displays are aimed at your house, not at the sky. Each year, we receive reports from pilots who are distracted or temporarily blinded by residential laser-light displays.”

The laser lights can create a serious safety risk to pilots and passengers on airplanes and they may violate federal law.

“The extremely concentrated beams of laser lights reach much farther than you might realize,” the FAA said.

Those with lasers aimed at the sky may face a civil penalty.

“The FAA works with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to pursue civil and criminal penalties against individuals who purposely aim a laser at an aircraft. We may impose civil penalties of up to $11,000 per violation. Civil penalties of up to $30,800 have been imposed by the FAA against individuals for multiple laser incidents,” according to the news release.

“Laser strikes against aircraft continue to increase each year. As of November 22, the FAA received 8,550 laser strike reports for 2021, exceeding the 2020 total of 6,852. This marks the highest number of laser strike incidents since FAA began tracking statistics in 2010.”

Other highlights from the FAA’s report:

Over the last 10 years, there has been a 148% increase in reported laser events in the U.S.

Saturday appears to be the busiest day of the week for laser events.

Idaho had 16.84 laser events per 100,000 capita. California ranks No. 1 in the U.S. with 11,198 laser events (2010-20). Idaho had a total of 301 laser events.

Between 2010-20, 198 laser event injuries have been reported.

24% of all reported incidents occur at or below 3,000 feet above ground level.

Green lasers are more visible to the human eye than red lasers.

The FAA strongly encourages people to report laser incidents to the FAA and local law enforcement agencies, whether they are pilots, air traffic controllers or members of the public. If you’re a member of the public who witnessed an individual aiming a laser at an aircraft, send an e-mail to laserreports@faa.gov.

