Curious Mind: Do you have to shovel the sidewalk?

Q: Are Twin Falls residents required to shovel the sidewalk?

A: “While adjacent property owners are responsible to clear the sidewalks of snow, ice and rubbish, this is not something we pursue, rather (we) respond on a complaint type basis,” said Sean Standley, code enforcement coordinator for the city of Twin Falls. “When responding to such complaints, we must take into consideration that citizens may be snowbirds, on vacation, elderly or unable to clear the sidewalks. We do our very best to educate our citizens regarding city codes and our goal is to have solutions for our citizens.”

Below is the city code regarding snow on sidewalks.

"7-5-1: SNOW, ICE, RUBBISH REMOVAL:

"(A) Every owner, tenant or occupant of the premises abutting or adjoining any sidewalk or alley in the City shall be required to remove all snow, ice, and rubbish from any such sidewalks and all rubbish from such alleys.

"(B) Should any owner, tenant or occupant of premises abutting or adjoining any sidewalk in the City fail or neglect to remove such snow or ice from the sidewalk, then said City by its proper officers or employees may remove such snow or ice and assess the cost of such removal against the adjoining and abutting premises and the same shall be a lien thereon. Such assessment shall be certified by the City Clerk to the County Assessor or other proper County officer having charge of the making up of the assessment rolls and such assessment to be placed on the assessment rolls and collected in the same manner as other Municipal taxes are collected. (1958 Code, ch. VI, art. 8)"

“We recommend shoveling snow onto private property and not into the street as it plugs gutters and causes flooding. Snow should be cleared as soon as possible to ensure pedestrian access,” Standley said.

Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0