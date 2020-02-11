{{featured_button_text}}
D&W building

Built in 1946, the D & W Building was originally the Caterpillar building before Kimberly Road was widened. It formerly held the CSI vocational school. Today there are six tenants occupying space.

 KIMBERLY WILLIAMS BRACKETT, For the Times-News

Q: What was this building (at 1300 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls) in its heyday?

A: “This was originally the Caterpillar building before being cut into for the widening of Kimberly Road,” said Jim Gentry, a former College of Southern Idaho history professor. “Known as the D & W Building, it housed the CSI vocational classes for many years after 1965.”

In his book “Meeting Needs and Developing Opportunities: A History of The College of Southern Idaho,” Gentry wrote: “Five vocational programs — Automotive Body Repair, Automotive Mechanics, Distributive Education, Radio and Television Technology, and Welding Technology — were included in the first catalog. Soon the college added three more programs: Agri-Business, Practical Nursing and Law Enforcement.”

“Businessman Jim Brennan purchased the building, remodeled it to meet college needs and then leased it to the college. When the lease was completed the college owned the building.”

Gentry said he learned the building had been chopped off for the Kimberly Road expansion during an interview with former CSI trustee Eldon Evans.

The building is a business/commercial mixed use building with office space, which is currently occupied by Success Martial Arts, Gary’s Windshields, and American News Group.

“These three are the seasoned tenants who have occupied the property for many years,” said real estate agent Doug Roe of the Duran Group. Other tenants such as Saks Thrift Avenue, LG Studios, and Zumba are new.

There are six units available for rent, including a 3,114-square-foot garage and 4,200-square-foot light manufacturing area.

“The property is situated on 1.13 acres, is 29,900 square-feet in total size with an original build date of 1946,” Roe said.

Thomas Forney is the owner of the property, which he acquired in January 2016.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments