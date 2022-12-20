Curious Mind: Did you ever see a baldheaded Indian?

Q: What is sagebrush hair tonic? I understand it was produced in Shoshone.

A: Did you ever see a baldheaded Indian? “This was the slogan used by a once thriving industry centered in Shoshone—the Sage Brush Tonic Company Limited, started operations in 1910 and seems to be the last known date of its existence,” the Lincoln County Journal reported on Aug. 11, 1960.

The company was established in 1907.

“The company made a good product and was situated in the midst of its chief ingredient, sage brush, but was apparently too far from its markets. The cost of manufacture was low but distribution costs were high. The name of the company was well known in Shoshone and there are still those old timers who remember the business,” the Journal said.

One of those old-timers is Alex Kunkel, museum collection manager for Twin Falls County Historical Society.

“I do have quite a collection of that history and I have collected it for 45 years,” Kunkel said. “I do have bottles that were found by sheepherders and they’re not very common.

“The ingredients were not released by the Idaho State Historical Society until 2001,” he said. “The reason was when they went bankrupt part of the agreement was that they would not release the ingredients until everybody’s dead.”

According to the Lincoln County Journal, other ingredients added to the sagebrush were alcohol, perfume, resorcinol, cantharides, water and Salvia Lancelota. It contains 25% alcohol. The Shoshone Public Library has a copy of the recipe.

The directors of the sagebrush tonic company were F.W. Whittington, Frank Millsap, Thomas M. Starrh, Fred W. Gooding and Edward Walters, all of Shoshone, and Fred R. Reed, American Falls. G.S. Ellinger replaced Reed as a stockholder a year later.

In 1976, the Shoshone City Library had many of the bottles and offered them for sale with proceeds used to help the library. The library temporarily suspended sales in 2011.

The bottles were discovered in the basement when the Gooding family donated the building to the City Hall and library.

“They were cleaned and placed on the rooftops to turn a lovely amethyst from the sun’s rays,” the Lincoln County Journal reported.

The factory was built on Rail Street and opened in July 1908.

“Mrs. Lyndon (Lady Bird) Johnson was the recipient of one of the bottles, along with its history when she and her husband, the late President Johnson, visited the Atomic Reactor Station in Arco. Mrs. Johnson is reported to have displayed the bottle in a White House window,” the Lincoln County Journal reported.

Sage Brush Hair Tonic was guaranteed to cure dandruff and was “nature’s own remedy for falling hair.” It was sold in drug stores and barber shops in the northwest. Sage Brush Shampoo was also a companion of the tonic.

“The success of the tonic is due to the fact that the company selling it knows how to advertise,” the Shoshone Journal reported on April 16, 1909.

“The process is to gather the tender tips of the sage plant, at the time of blooming in early summer, and cure them until the atmosphere dries out most of the water,” reported the Richfield Recorder on Oct. 14, 1909. “Then steam and boil them to extract the essential oils of the sage, and use this as the basis for the manufacture of a hair tonic. It is an old Indian remedy, known and used for ages by the Indians of Idaho and the Northwest.”

On Nov. 15, 1912, in the Shoshone Journal was a notice of sheriff’s sale on foreclosure of mortgage, First National Bank v. Sage Brush Tonic Company.

“Sagebrush hair tonic was produced in Shoshone for three years,” Kunkel said, “until the secretary ran off with one of the owners and with the money.”