Curious Mind: Did Bon Marche have an escalator?

Q: Was there an escalator at the old downtown Bon Marché in Twin Falls?
A: “The Bon Marché was in the old Banner building, now the current city hall,” said Jonathan Spendlove, the city of Twin Falls’ planning and zoning director. “We do not have any building plans for this location that show an escalator.”
Twin Falls City Hall is at 203 Main Ave. E. — at Main and Hansen Street (formerly Ninth Street).
“We did a little digging for the architectural firm who remodeled the building for the city a few years ago,” said Jennifer Hills, reference librarian for the Twin Falls Public Library. “It is not totally complete. It lists a good number of the occupants.”
The original corner building was built in 1906 by engineers S. A. Shobert and J. H. Hyer. The building as we know it today was originally two different buildings. Sometime between 1906 and 1927, the Shobert & Hyer building incorporated the other, so the following list includes businesses that were in one building or the other until then. Most addresses are listed for 201 Main Ave. E., however, this sometimes included 203 and 205.
- 1906: Shobert & Hyer building
- 1907-10: Commercial & Savings Bank (housed the bank and some tenants)
- 1910-13: Farmers and Merchants Bank (with tenants, including lawyer E. V. Larson)
- 1913-15: Alco Clothing (with tenants)
- 1916-20: Plain Price Store; American Electric Co. at 205 Main Ave. E. in 1920
- 1920-23: Golden Rule Mercantile Co.
- 1928: J.C. Penney (J.C. Penney purchased the building but it was still known as the Golden Rule building)
- 1936-1970s: C. C. Anderson Co.
- 1970s and 1980s: The Bon Marché
- 1980s-about 2008: Banner Furniture
“As far as I’m aware, it did not have an escalator, though it did have a wide staircase to the second floor. The article from 1906 explains that it would have a lodge room on the second floor, but doesn’t state which fraternal organization it was meant for,” Hills said. “I don’t know enough about the second building at this time — and without some of the resources I normally have access to at the library, I won’t take a guess. It had to have happened before 1927.”
There was no escalator but there was an elevator, Jennifer Jackson, deputy clerk for the Twin Falls County Assessor’s Office, said.
The building basement and first floor were 12,330 square feet, and the mezzanine floor was 4,700 square feet.
The Bon Marché relocated from downtown Twin Falls to the Magic Valley Mall as an anchor, opening on July 30, 1987. In August 2003, the Bon Marché changed the name to Bon-Macy’s when it merged and became Macy’s in January 2005. On Aug. 1, 2017, Macy’s decided not to renew the lease at the mall and closed the end of March 2018.
