Curious Mind: Did Bon Marche have an escalator?

“As far as I’m aware, it did not have an escalator, though it did have a wide staircase to the second floor. The article from 1906 explains that it would have a lodge room on the second floor, but doesn’t state which fraternal organization it was meant for,” Hills said. “I don’t know enough about the second building at this time — and without some of the resources I normally have access to at the library, I won’t take a guess. It had to have happened before 1927.”

There was no escalator but there was an elevator, Jennifer Jackson, deputy clerk for the Twin Falls County Assessor’s Office, said.

The building basement and first floor were 12,330 square feet, and the mezzanine floor was 4,700 square feet.

The Bon Marché relocated from downtown Twin Falls to the Magic Valley Mall as an anchor, opening on July 30, 1987. In August 2003, the Bon Marché changed the name to Bon-Macy’s when it merged and became Macy’s in January 2005. On Aug. 1, 2017, Macy’s decided not to renew the lease at the mall and closed the end of March 2018.

