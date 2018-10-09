Try 1 month for 99¢
Q: There is a shortage of butchers. With open season coming up and since B&L Meats burned down, where can hunters take wild game to butcher in the Magic Valley?

A: “Our fire could not have come at a worse time for a lot of people within our community and beyond,” B&L owner Cliff Rediker said. “As of right now B&L Meats is working with insurance to get things handled. The plan is to rebuild. In order to streamline and hopefully speed up the rebuild we are not going to have a temporary location.”

B&L Meats in Buhl burned down on the afternoon of Sept. 27. Rediker got out of the shop unharmed but the building was a complete loss. The fire started in the smokehouse.

“The best advice to offer wild game hunters is to only de-bone anything you feel you can’t process yourself. If you just cut the bone out with minor cuts and freeze those chunks of meat they can be brought to us later. Label them with ‘front,’ ‘hind,’ ‘backstrap’ to help identify later. Frozen chunks can then be turned into steaks, product and burger.”

High Desert Meat Processing and Scarrow Meats also butcher wild game.

And B&L is looking forward to re-opening.

“We are hoping to have a soft opening by mid-December, but that depends on the insurance and being able to get the right rebuild help lined up,” Rediker said. “This has been a very trying time but we are determined to come out of it stronger than we went into it.”

“My girlfriend, Melanie Foster, and I are working on rebuilding in the same location. I have had the business for 14 years,” Rediker said. “For me, it is not just about my business, it’s about the people it’s connected me with.”

There is a GoFundMe account to help B&L at gofundme.com/bampl-meats-recovery-efforts.

Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.

