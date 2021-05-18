Curious Mind: Dead Man’s Curve lives up to its name

Q: How did Dead Man’s Corner north of Filer on old U.S. Highway 30 get its name?

A: “I was told by my father, John Barker, that originally the turn on this corner (on old U.S. Highway 30) was absolutely flat and had no banked turn,” said Jim Barker, a Buhl author and historian. “Consequently, back in the day, when the road was wet or oily, old time vehicles couldn’t maintain enough friction with the turn’s surface and would slide off the road and overturn. This resulted in lots of accidents and, sadly, fatalities. Once the road was banked, the problem was solved and few, if any, fatalities occurred. My father’s own partner, John Parker, suffered such an accident on that turn before it was banked and lost his arm.”

“Dead Man’s Corner got the name because before that section of road was straightened out, the original rounded curve contributed to more than a few fatal car wrecks,” Filer Public Library Director John Swayze said. “Don’t know what year the road section was changed or the exact number of accidents.”

Filer Highway District Clerk Myra Miller said the district was organized on April 1, 1919. The governor appointed H. J. Weaver, Ivan G. Lincoln, and L. G. Hill as the first commissioners. James A. Bybee was hired as road director.