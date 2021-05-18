Curious Mind: Dead Man’s Curve lives up to its name

Q: How did Dead Man’s Corner north of Filer on old U.S. Highway 30 get its name?
A: “I was told by my father, John Barker, that originally the turn on this corner (on old U.S. Highway 30) was absolutely flat and had no banked turn,” said Jim Barker, a Buhl author and historian. “Consequently, back in the day, when the road was wet or oily, old time vehicles couldn’t maintain enough friction with the turn’s surface and would slide off the road and overturn. This resulted in lots of accidents and, sadly, fatalities. Once the road was banked, the problem was solved and few, if any, fatalities occurred. My father’s own partner, John Parker, suffered such an accident on that turn before it was banked and lost his arm.”
“Dead Man’s Corner got the name because before that section of road was straightened out, the original rounded curve contributed to more than a few fatal car wrecks,” Filer Public Library Director John Swayze said. “Don’t know what year the road section was changed or the exact number of accidents.”
Filer Highway District Clerk Myra Miller said the district was organized on April 1, 1919. The governor appointed H. J. Weaver, Ivan G. Lincoln, and L. G. Hill as the first commissioners. James A. Bybee was hired as road director.
“The state highway was then built as a two-lane concrete road. It came from Twin Falls on the route we still use, through Filer to 2200 East (Stevens Avenue). It then made a curve to the north for 2 miles. It then made a curve to the west onto present-day Pole Line Road (4200 North). It is this second curve that has the name ‘Dead Man’s Curve’ as the design of the curve and speed contributed to a lot of accidents,” Miller said.
“After many years of discussion, the highway was changed to a four-lane road and was reconstructed to make a more direct route between Filer and Buhl. This was completed in the early to mid-1970.”
“The earliest mention I could find of Dead Man’s Curve or Dead Man’s Corner a mile north of Filer is from a brief editorial in the Twin Falls Daily News, dated July 26, 1936. It may have been called that by locals earlier,” said librarian Jennifer Hills of the Twin Falls Public Library.
On Nov. 25, 1935, the Idaho Evening Times reported a shooting occurred half a mile east of Buhl on Idaho 30. A state traffic officer was shot to death and another critically wounded when they attempted to stop fugitive Douglas Van Vlack, who was believed to be wanted in Tacoma, Washington, for kidnapping his ex-wife. Van Vlack was scheduled to be executed in the old Idaho State Penitentiary, however, he killed himself before the execution could take place.
“As far as the Van Vlack story, though close, I don’t think this crime occurred at the same spot that has been referred to as Dead Man’s Curve,” Hills said.
