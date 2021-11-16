Curious Mind: CSI will remain a community college.

Q: Will the College of Southern Idaho ever be a four-year institution of higher learning?

A: “While it’s difficult to predict the future, at this time the College of Southern Idaho does not have any plans to become a four-year college or university,” said Chris Bragg, Dean of Institutional Effectiveness and Communication/Accreditation Liaison Officer. “That said, the college does currently offer a single Bachelor of Applied Science degree, providing an opportunity for local members of the food processing and manufacturing workforce to expand their skills and knowledge, and to potentially move into leadership roles. Agreements with Boise State, Idaho State, Lewis-Clark State, and the University of Idaho also allow CSI students to complete dozens of four-year degrees without having to leave the Magic Valley.”

According to CSI’s web site, “Food processing, an anchor industry, is currently employing over 10,000 people and growing.” Students can choose from more than 110 program options ranging from short-term certificates to two-year associate degrees.

The vision for the College of Southern Idaho “…began to take form as early as 1952 when a Stanford doctoral student wrote his dissertation, ‘A Junior College Survey of Twin Falls County, Idaho,’” according to their web site. In 1960 the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce established a junior college committee to actively pursue financial support. Courses were offered in Buhl “under a private and unrelated institution called Southern Idaho College.”

In 1963 the Idaho legislature passed the Junior College Act. Twin Falls County voted to form a junior college district in November 1964.

Established in 1965, the first evening academic classes were held at Twin Falls High School, while vocational classes were held at 1300 Kimberly Road. The administrative offices were housed in the old hospital annex building on West Addison. Ground was broken for the first building on campus in August 1967, which was the Fine Arts Building.

The College of Southern Idaho received its initial accreditation in 1968.

While the College of Southern Idaho is one of the fastest growing educational institutions in the state of Idaho, it offers a variety of educational services to South Central Idaho from its main 330-acre campus in Twin Falls as well as its off-campus centers in Burley, Gooding, Jerome, and Hailey.

With CSI’s current enrollment of approximately 7,300 students, it accounts for approximately 85 percent of the student body is from Idaho’s Magic Valley region.

