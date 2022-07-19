Curious Mind: Criminal versus civil matter

Q: A robbery was in progress, and the police department was alerted. They said it was a civil matter. What does that mean?

A: “First, I must give the legal disclaimer that I don’t know any of the specific facts of the referenced question and this is a very fact specific issue,” said Shayne Nope, city attorney for the city of Twin Falls. “In our legal system there are two types of cases, criminal and civil. There are quite a few differences but for purposes of this question the main difference is who initiates the case. In a criminal case, the government initiates the case against a person accused of a crime. In a civil case, any person may initiate a case against another for any wrongdoing.”

“Robbery is defined as ‘The illegal taking of property from the person of another, or in the person’s presence, by violence or intimidation.’ (Blacks Law Dictionary, 8th Edition) You will notice that the definition includes the word ‘illegal’ meaning that there may be circumstances where a person takes the property of another legally. Further, there are many reasons why two people may be arguing over property. Unfortunately, these disputes can turn violent, but this still doesn’t constitute a robbery if both parties have a legitimate reason to claim the property. (It should be noted that the argument could be a violation of a disturbing the peace law and if it turns violent, one or both of the parties could be charged with battery.) If both parties appear to have a legitimate reason to claim ownership of the property, this is a civil law issue that can be brought to court by either of the parties. If on the other hand, one person clearly owns the disputed property and is subjected to violence or intimidation then the government can bring a criminal law case and arrest the offending party,” said Nope.

“The phrase ‘civil matter’ can mostly be substituted for the term ‘non-criminal’ and is commonly used by our profession to describe an incident in which a private disagreement has arisen between two or more parties in which no apparent criminal code has been violated,” said Matthew Hicks, Twin Falls Police Department Captain. “This distinction can be difficult for law enforcement officers and dispatchers to determine over the telephone as we typically only hear one side of the story and we are usually given only a brief summary of the perceived facts. Our employees do their best to identify which is which and they receive both formal and on-the-job training to try and analyze the difference between a criminal or non-criminal matter.”

“Civil matters commonly result from a complaint that a private written or verbal agreement has been broken between two or more people. This frequently involves a dispute over property is jointly owned, leased or rented between two parties. When the ownership of a piece of property is not cleared delineated by one of the participants, law enforcement may have little or no immediate recourse in determining who should be the rightful owner. Violations of such agreements are typically resolved in civil, not criminal, proceedings and theft of jointly-owned or leases possessions can be difficult to prosecute in criminal matters,” said Hicks.

“I have no idea,” said Craig Kingsbury, Chief of Police for the Twin Falls Police Department. “There is not near enough information in that question to provide an answer. First a ‘robbery’ is defined by Idaho Code 18-6501 the felonious taking of personal property in the possession of another, from his person or immediate presence, against his will, accomplished by means of force or fear.”

“An example of a robbery would be you stood in front of me with a deadly weapon and demanded I give you my wallet. If I feared that you may use said weapon to harm me, then hand over my wallet, you have committed a robbery (again, just an example),” said Kingsbury.

He said “Therefore, a robbery, per Idaho statute, would not be a civil matter. However, many people describe a ‘theft’ as a robbery. They are two very different statutes.”

“In some cases a theft (Idaho Code 18-2403) may not actually be a theft in that the person taking said property claims ownership,” said Kingsbury. “In that type of case the situation may be deemed a civil matter to be settled in court.”

“As a reminder, the question or statement lacks so much information that I cannot address that specifically as there are many factors that could make a situation a crime or a civil matter,” said Kingsbury.

He said “I can research the actual call for service. Date, time, phone number called from and/or name of caller would be helpful. There still is not enough information for me to make a determination.”

“Normally if a renter steals something from the property (like a refrigerator) that can be a theft. However, if the renter claims that they owned the refrigerator, that may be civil,” said Kingsbury.

He said “Your reader should file a complaint with the TFPD to look into this further. That way our supervisory team can make sure we did what was right or we can make sure it gets handled properly if it was not the first time.”