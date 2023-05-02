Q: I was looking at my family tree on Ancestry.com and my aunt went to Twin Falls High School in 1927. She was a Coyote, not a Bruin. When did TFHS change the mascot?

A: “Here at the Twin Falls School District Office, we have an archive of old yearbooks and I was able to find the answer,” said Eva Craner, Twin Falls School District public relations director. “The short answer is that since 1920, TFHS has utilized The Bruin as its mascot but The Coyote was the school’s name for the yearbook until 1965.”

Craner said throughout the 1964 yearbook, illustrations of bears/bruins can be found but there are no pictures of coyotes on the front cover of the 1964 and 1965 yearbooks.

From the 1964 yearbook, two publication clubs existed: The Coyote staff and the Bruin. The Coyote was a publication produced and shared by all members of the staff. The Bruin was published tri-weekly by journalism classes and financed by student subscriptions and advertising.

The 1964 yearbook references the football mascot as “Bruin.”

“With this volume the Twin Falls High School yearbook introduces a new name — The Bruin,” the 1964 yearbook said. “The first Twin Falls High School yearbook was published in 1911 under the title Coyote, and the annual has used this name for 53 years. The name Coyote seemed appropriate enough in the early days when the high school setting was one of dusty sagebrush, prowling coyotes, and jackrabbits.

“Then, in 1920, the athletic teams started calling themselves the Bruins. Also, the school newspaper has been circulated for many years under The Bruin nameplate,” according to the 1965 yearbook. “In recent years so many questions have arisen about the suitability of the name Coyote that this year’s students decided to do something about it.”

In 1965, the Coyote was transitioned out.

“From now on the Twin Falls High School annual will be called The Bruin, and the newspaper will be the Bruin News. We no longer have a stray animal in our midst.”