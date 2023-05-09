Q: Is pull-through parking legal? I’ve noticed a lot of drivers are either backing or driving through into parking spaces. Is this even legal? I’ve backed into a vehicle because the hood was below my rear-view window.

A: “AAA recommends that drivers back into parking spaces whenever possible, except where prohibited by law or parking lot restrictions,” said Matthew Conde, public and government affairs director for Triple A Idaho. “When you back into a parking space, you back into a designated area that you know is empty. But when you back out into the flow of parking lot traffic, reduced visibility can result in increased risk of a collision involving cross-traffic and pedestrians.

“Whether you are pulling forward out of a parking space or backing out, please do so slowly to reduce the likelihood of a fender-bender and to reduce impact speeds. Please remember that back-up cameras and cross-traffic detection systems are not 100 percent effective in every situation,” Conde said. In a busy or dark parking lot, such as during the holiday season, it’s a good idea to have someone outside the vehicle who can guide you safely out of your parking space.”

However, if one driver is pulling out and another driver sees an open parking spot and they’re pulling in there will be a head-on collision. In addition, there are no taillights in the front of a car, only in the back. Drivers search for those taillights when driving in a parking lot.

Drivers that pull through or back in to park tend to park too far forward, or the rear of the vehicle will hang over a second parking spot.

“Unfortunately, we are not able to speak towards the legality of a certain action (especially since they vary by jurisdiction and the facts of the case),” said Matt Stokes of State Farm Insurance.

“There are no laws prohibiting this that I am aware of,” said Craig Kingsbury, chief of police for the city of Twin Falls.