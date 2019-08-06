Q: Rattlesnakes seem to be thick this year. Are they really thick or does it just seem like it? Why might there be more? What can be done to repel them?
A: “We have no indication rattlesnake populations have increased (or decreased for that matter),” said Mike McDonald, regional wildlife manager for Idaho Department of Fish and Game. “Predator populations often track the trajectory of prey populations. As such, years when we have abundant small mammal populations (e.g., voles) should bode well for snake production and survival.”
Jarbidge Wildlife Biologist Jim Klott said snakes are not more abundant this year. Klott also said that some commercial snake repellents and home remedies don't work consistently in controlled test conditions.
McDonald said in regards to repelling rattlesnakes there are things homeowners or folks recreating in snake country can do:
- Know how to identify the difference between a rattlesnake and other snake species. Rattlesnakes are the only snake species in Idaho that represent a health issue for humans or pets if bitten.
- Make areas around homes and outbuildings “snake-proof” by removing debris piles, keeping vegetation managed around lawns and buildings, and sealing potential entrances into buildings.
- Be aware of your surroundings in snake country. Know where you step and where you put your hands.
