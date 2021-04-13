Curious Mind: Contact named after geological term

Q: How did Contact, Nevada, get its name?

A: “I have looked for, however not found, the source of the name Contact for the Nevada town with that name,” said Art Small, a geologist from Murphy Hot Springs. “Let me talk about the commonly used geologic term contact. It is a word used when two different types of rock are in contact with other. Quite often these two rock types are in contact because of the movement along a fault.”

“Another type of geologic event which places different types of rock adjacent to each other is the forcible intrusion of molten rock, such as granite, into contact with existing country rock. These and other types of movement between rock units produce breccia (broken rock) at the contact, along which hydrothermal and ore bearing fluids can move,” Small said.

“At Contact, Nevada, a late Jurassic age molten granitic pluton was forcibly intruded into Devonian age limestone seafloor sedimentary rocks. The chemical reaction between the hydrothermal fluids and the limestone deposited copper and other minerals in, and adjacent to, the geologic contact between the two rock types.”