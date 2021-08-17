Curious Mind: Contact an energy developer to lease property

Q: My family owns property that runs along the top of Devil’s Gorge near Twin Falls. We think it would be a perfect place to put wind turbines, but we’re not sure of whom we should contact. Please explain why and how you pick certain areas to establish wind energy systems.

A: “On top of Devil’s Gorge should be a good spot yes,” said Eli Bowles, Assistant Professor, Renewable Energy & Industrial Systems Technology at the College of Southern Idaho. “The best thing to do when thinking about placing turbines is to perform a wind assessment. KB Energy out of Arlington, Wyo. is a great provider for this. They have lidar, sodar, and met towers to measure the wind speed, direction, and height. The president and owner Keith Broyles is a wonderful great contact. He has helped to move the CSI Renewable Energy Program forward as well.”

“There are a number of key factors that are important to consider when siting a wind energy project,” said Luke Papez, Project Director for Magic Valley Energy, an affiliate of leading energy company LS Power. “Several elements include the quality of the wind resource at the site, access to the transmission grid, the compatibility of wind project infrastructure with existing uses on the site and neighboring lands, and the presence of any sensitive environmental resources. Of course, analyzing these core elements often involves investigating multiple aspects of each. Input is gained from meteorologists, engineers, construction contractors, and many other professionals. If a property owner feels his or her land is well suited for a wind energy project, the owner may contact an energy developer and offer to lease the property for a project, or the owner may engage directly an experienced engineering firm to begin evaluating the core elements previously mentioned. The pathway that an individual owner takes is often influenced by his or her risk appetite and ability to financially support the development.”

