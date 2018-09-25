Q: Citizens could purchase commemorative engraved bricks from Jerome County. What does the county plan to do with them?
Q: “The bricks will be placed on an outside wall at the Jerome Courthouse, 300 N. Lincoln Ave.,” said Jane White, the deputy clerk who serves as a secretary to the county commissioners. “We already have some bricks on the wall that we removed from the front sidewalk because they were becoming damaged there. The wall is what is left of an exercise yard when inmates were housed in the courthouse.”
Inmates were housed at the county courthouse until the new jail complex opened in 2016, White said. The Jerome County Jail is now at 2151 S. Tiger Dr. in Jerome.
“We have 49 new bricks ordered. There were no guidelines; the county just offered brick purchases to the public because we were ordering some new ones to replace the ones that had been damaged. Some of the bricks have just names on them of living people, and some of the bricks are in memory of someone.”
The order deadline was Sept. 14 to order the $20 bricks.
“We can hopefully place them on the wall before winter weather,” she said.
“We are not raising money by offering the bricks; we charge what they cost the county.”
