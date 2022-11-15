Curious Mind: Clock tower took a hiatus

Q: The clock tower in front of Wilson-Bates has chimed beautifully for years, but for the last year or two it has stopped chiming. Is there a way we can find out how to get it repaired so we can all enjoy hearing it again?

A: “The clock tower was erected and finalized in 1994 when we built this store and when we built this shopping center,” said Todd White, Vice-President at Wilson-Bates headquarters and warehouse. “We’ve had some issues with it through the years, but Lytle Signs is the one that does all our maintenance on it. I was not aware that it was not chiming because we just block it out here all the time because that’s what we do when you hear it all day long you don’t think about it so we must have a neighbor or employee around that did notice.”

The clock tower is located east of the store at 797 Pole Line Road, Twin Falls.

“It’s set starting at 7 a.m. and the last time it will chime at night is 11 p.m. so it doesn’t chime through the night because we don’t want to disturb people’s sleep,” White said.

“You can set different tones,” he said. Westminster Quarters is the most common clock tune or a bell chime. It’s a melody used by a set of four quarter bells to mark each quarter-hour. It would strike 12 times at noon, three times at 3 p.m.

“That’s the part that apparently failed and I wasn’t aware of it,” White said. “I couldn’t even get it to work through its internal speaker on the inside of the store, so I purged the entire system today and started all over. It has done this to me one time in the last 25 years, and I was able to fix it by purging it. I’m not going to know until tomorrow whether it works because it takes 24 hours to reset itself so I’m going to hope and cross my fingers that tomorrow it will start chiming. If it doesn’t, I’ll call Lytle Signs and have them come out. It’s probably a wire that’s come loose or something simple.”

“I’m glad somebody questioned it because I don’t know how long it would have been before I noticed,” White said.