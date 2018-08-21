Q: Do you have any more of the information on the 1966 stink bomb prank at Twin Falls High School that closed the school at the end of the school year?
A: “The Class of 1966 was the largest in the history of Twin Falls Senior High School with 521 students,” said Jim Mottern, a student body officer. “There were at least five independent class pranks the last week of our senior year. Several groups made a copy of the key set that unlocked high school entrance doors. One group hijacked the student yearbooks and almost gave Mrs. Warberg (I think this was the name of the yearbook teacher) a heart attack. Another group put tires over the flag pole. One prank that was impossible to pull off after the stink bomb was to play the sound of a flushing toilet over and over in school classrooms over the PA system.”
“The stink bomb in 1966 closed down the TFSHS for 5 to 10 days. The junior and sophomore classes lost at least a week of class time and finals had to be cancelled. The smell was of rotten eggs and the chemicals curled the linoleum tiles at the intersection between the main hall from the high school entrance and the hall that connects with the gym. During the closed period the school district had very large fans in the main hallway running 24/7 to remove the smell with only moderate affect,” said Mottern.
He said “There were three or four guys who were charged with the activity. Their case was moved to Jerome because of alleged bias in Twin Falls County. A year or more after the prank I think there was a settlement out of court that sealed the names of the charged students (I was away studying at the University of Idaho). If I am correct about the settlement the names were probably sealed as part of the agreement. A search of Jerome County court records would either give you names or nothing if I am correct.”
John Lage, deputy clerk for Jerome County Judicial Annex said “It sounds like it was probably a juvenile case and if it was sealed, then the name would be restricted for release. I’m sorry but this may be the end to the matter. We have done the best that we can finding this story and have not retrieved anything on this matter.”
“I think I know two names but in the interest of class solidarity prefer to keep this information to myself,” said Mottern.
“I was the class that did the rock, just behind the class in which one instigator did the awful acid in the high school. Many of us know who did it, but all our lips have been sealed all these years!” said Victoria Roper of Hailey.
