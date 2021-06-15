Curious Mind: Clark’s Ferry was a stop on the journey from Kelton, Utah, to Boise

Q: Near the Niagara Springs Grade there is the scar of another road up the face of the canyon. Was there a ferry there?
A: “Yes, the ‘scar’ on the north wall of the canyon near today’s Niagara Springs grade is a narrow, rocky road, built to provide access for wagons and stagecoaches to a nearby ferry on the Snake River,” said Shauna Robinson who serves on the Twin Falls County Historic Preservation Commission and is a board member of Preservation Idaho. “Samuel P. Briggs, an early settler, miner and ferryman, and his partner, Samuel Clark, constructed the ferry in 1864, and added a large house near the ferry site to serve as a hotel for weary stage travelers. In that same year, the coaches of Ben Holliday’s Overland Stage Company began using the river crossing at Clark’s Ferry enroute to Boise and the Pacific Northwest from Salt Lake City. No doubt, the passengers must have had a memorable ride on that grade carved from the basalt canyon wall!”
“In 1866 Samuel Briggs ended his partnership in the ferry industry and a new business partner, William Whitmore, teamed up with Clark to run the ferry, even receiving approval from the territorial government to continue operating their ferryboat for another 10 years,” Robinson said. “Briggs departed for Boise, where he continued his association with river crossings, but, in a new capacity — as a bridge builder on the Boise River. However, in the 1870s, Briggs returned to the Kanaka Flats area and filed for the property at the mouth of Briggs Creek, west of Clark’s Ferry.”
“With the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad in 1869, new transportation routes appeared that linked the railroad centers of northern Utah and Nevada to southern Idaho, she said. “One such route, the Kelton Road, evolved in 1869 when the Overland Stage Company, then owned by John Hailey, established a ‘quick’ 42-hour stage service for the 232-mile route between Kelton, Utah, and Boise, Idaho, with 19 stage stations along the way. Clark’s Ferry was one of those stops, serving as a much-needed ‘meal’ station and rest area for stage passengers and freighters needing a bit of relief from the dusty, bumpy track.”
“River crossings were expensive, and those wanting to use a ferryboat at Clark’s Ferry or at other ferries built along the Snake River in the years before bridges had to reach deep into their pockets for enough change,” Robinson said. “Following is an example of the typical rates that greeted those wanting an easier and safer way to cross the Snake River as cited in James H. Barker’s book, ‘Buhl, Idaho: A Century of Stories Buhl Centennial 1906 to 2006.’ It should be noted that fees charged by the ferry operators for the crossings were authorized by the territorial government.”
For 1 wagon, 2 horses or yoke of oxen $5
For each additional span $1.50
For each pack animal and pack $1.50
For horse, mule, ass, ox or steer $1
For man, woman, or child 50¢
For each sheep or hog 25¢
“When comparing to today’s values, $5 in 1869 is equal to almost $100 in 2021,” Robinson said.
Barker book says: “That might be a remainder of the old Kelton Road that went from the railhead at Kelton, Utah, to Boise City, Idaho. It was a stage and freight line which, when the road reached the canyon, sloped down the canyon wall to river with one road on the Twin Falls County side of the canyon and a corresponding road on the Gooding County side of the canyon. By the summer of 1869, John Hailey ran his stage line between Kelton and Boise. It took 42 hours non-stop to make the journey with sleeping cots available at Clark’s Ferry for any who wanted to rest before heading on. Hailey’s route was used by many freighters to bring goods to Boise to then be transferred on to the gold mines at Idaho City.”
“In 1870, George Ingram & Co. acquired the ferryboat and station at Clark’s Ferry with intentions of continuing the lucrative business. Interrupting those intentions were changes in stage routes, in addition to the completion of a new river crossing at Glenns Ferry,” Robinson said. “The effects of the changes were devastating, and earnings declined dramatically for Ingram & Co. By 1871, Clark’s Ferry had fallen out of use.”
“Today, the meal station is gone as is the ferryboat,” she said. “But the old Clark’s Grade is still very visible, serving as an important reminder of our pioneer heritage.”
