Curious Mind: Clark’s Ferry was a stop on the journey from Kelton, Utah, to Boise

Barker book says: “That might be a remainder of the old Kelton Road that went from the railhead at Kelton, Utah, to Boise City, Idaho. It was a stage and freight line which, when the road reached the canyon, sloped down the canyon wall to river with one road on the Twin Falls County side of the canyon and a corresponding road on the Gooding County side of the canyon. By the summer of 1869, John Hailey ran his stage line between Kelton and Boise. It took 42 hours non-stop to make the journey with sleeping cots available at Clark’s Ferry for any who wanted to rest before heading on. Hailey’s route was used by many freighters to bring goods to Boise to then be transferred on to the gold mines at Idaho City.”