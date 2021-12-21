Curious Mind: Chinese graves may be an urban legend

Q: There are graves at China Creek Butte on the Toana Road. What do you know about them?

A: “The reader’s question relates to a project the Twin Falls County Historic Preservation Commission and Frontier Historical Consultants, in Bruneau, completed in 2003-04 on the Toano Road, a 19th century freight road in the western portion of Twin Falls County,” said Shauna Robinson, who serves on the Twin Falls County Historic Preservation Commission and is a board member of Preservation Idaho. “In answering the question, I will provide some background on the historic road for context.”

“About 40 miles east of Wells, Nevada, the town of Toano was founded by the Central Pacific Railroad in 1868 as a railhead for eastern Nevada, identified by a unique name with six different spellings and with about as many meanings. Perhaps the explanation presented in Nevada Place Names would be most accepted, that ‘Toano’ is a Gosiute word meaning ‘pipe-camping place.’ Initially, Toano gained importance as Leland Stanford’s staging center for the golden spike ceremony in Promontory Point, Utah, 166 miles to the northeast, that celebrated the completion of the transcontinental railroad.

“Toano gained further importance thereafter as a supply center for the mines to the south near Pioche, Nevada, and to the north in Idaho Territory. To enable the transport of goods by freight wagon to Boise, an established road with rest stations was needed. This prompted businessman and promoter John Moffit (also spelled Maffit) in 1870 to hire workers to survey and construct a freight road from Toano to Boise. Included in the road crews were Chinese laborers who needed employment as they made their way north to Idaho’s mining camps.

“When finished in 1871, the road angled northwest across Thousand Springs Valley, turned north, and made its way to the Oregon Trail near Hagerman. Along the way, the road passed through areas familiar to many today, including Contact, Nevada, the west side of Salmon Falls Reservoir, Roseworth, and Balanced Rock.”

“So just how does China Creek Butte tie into this? China Creek was the site of a construction camp used by some of the Chinese laborers that stands out in local lore. Located less than 3 miles north of the Nevada border, the three Chinese workers who camped along the creek were supposedly murdered by other work crews. Why? One account claims the Chinese were killed, rather than being paid for the work they had completed. Subsequently, they were then buried in a large grave not far from the creek. This story may just be folklore, a 19th century ‘urban legend’ of sorts, as it was not uncommon in camps and work sites that had Chinese residents to hear such tales. The ‘murders’ at China Creek have not been substantiated through any research or documentation.

“In 1871, the route was completed, allowing wagons carrying thousands of pounds of needed freight to bump along this dusty track en route to Boise City. Helping the cause in 1874, was when promoters John Moffit and F.F. Marx billed the Toano Road as a fast freight line that could deliver goods to Boise in eight to 10 days as noted in the ad appearing in the Idaho Tri-Weekly Statesman, March 10, 1874.

“Use of the Toano Fast Freight Road as well as the Kelton Road continued until 1883, when the completion of the Oregon Short Line Railroad made overland freighting unnecessary. Nonetheless, locals continued using the well-worn ruts for their own transportation needs across the high desert, and the visible remnants of the road today signal the important role freighters played in Idaho’s development. Place names in southwest Twin Falls County such as China Creek Butte and China Mountain also serve as reminders of those who helped shape the county’s historic record.

“In 2006, the Toana Historic Freight Road was listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its contributions to Idaho’s early transportation and settlement. Twin Falls County is fortunate to have such a worthy historic property as a part of our heritage.”

