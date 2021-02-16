Curious Mind: Cheney Drive not completely developed

Q: Cheney Drive was extended several years ago, breaking off from North College Road at about where the Herrett Center is located and curving over to Washington where Tommy’s Express Car Wash is now located. Both the city and College of Southern Idaho contributed to the cost of building the road. I believe the original intent was for the new road to be four lanes all the way to Washington Street. At one point, the new roadway passes between CSI property and Lazy J Mobile Home Park and at that time, a number of longtime mobile home residents still lived there. As I understand it, the resident whose mobile home was closest to the roadway simply would not give up his property for the road right-of-way. So the road was narrowed at the point to just two lanes and construction went forward anyway. Alas, no sooner was the road built than said resident did move (or died?) and the lot has been empty. Nevertheless, the squeeze from four lanes to two lanes remains all these years later at that part of the roadway. Will it ever be widened to four lanes all the way through?
A: “The road will be widened at some point in the future but the exact time is not yet determined,” said Spencer Cutler, plant facilities director for the College of Southern Idaho. “The final decision about when to complete the widening will rest primarily with the city.”
“There was actually more than one resident who would have been affected,” Cutler said. “The traffic count at the time didn’t seem to warrant displacing several families.”
“This roadway project was initiated by CSI as a means to provide an alternative route for traffic around their campus,” Twin Falls City Engineer Mark Holtzen said. “The city partnered with CSI to implement the project, which was primarily funded through a federal aid grant. Since this is a designator collector street, city standards require a four-lane road to accommodate projected future traffic demands.”
“Under the city’s normal land development process, a property owner is responsible for constructing half of the road adjacent to their property when they elect to undertake a zoning or development action relative to their property. In the case of this section of Cheney Drive, CSI constructed the south half of the road to the west of the bend at the Lazy J Mobile Home Park because they are the property owners to the south. CSI also constructed the full road width to the southeast of the bend at the Lazy J Mobile Home Park because they own the adjacent property on both sides of the road. Since CSI finished their project, the property owners on the north side of the road west of the bend at the Lazy J Mobile Home Park have subsequently constructed the north half of the road as part of their land development requirements.”
“A section of road at the bend near the Lazy J Mobile Home Park has not yet been constructed to the full width of four-lanes,” Holtzen said. “At the time CSI constructed their portion of the road, the property owner for the Lazy J Mobile Home Park was not required to construct the half of the road adjacent to their property as part of a zoning or development action.
Per our normal land development process, this property owner will be responsible for constructing the remaining half of road if and when they decide to develop their property. The residents in the Lazy J Mobile Home Park do not own individual parcels. There is a single owner of the entire property and the residents are simply leasing or renting a space from the owner for their mobile home. As a result, the individual residents are not responsible for constructing the road.”
