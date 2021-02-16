Curious Mind: Cheney Drive not completely developed

Q: Cheney Drive was extended several years ago, breaking off from North College Road at about where the Herrett Center is located and curving over to Washington where Tommy’s Express Car Wash is now located. Both the city and College of Southern Idaho contributed to the cost of building the road. I believe the original intent was for the new road to be four lanes all the way to Washington Street. At one point, the new roadway passes between CSI property and Lazy J Mobile Home Park and at that time, a number of longtime mobile home residents still lived there. As I understand it, the resident whose mobile home was closest to the roadway simply would not give up his property for the road right-of-way. So the road was narrowed at the point to just two lanes and construction went forward anyway. Alas, no sooner was the road built than said resident did move (or died?) and the lot has been empty. Nevertheless, the squeeze from four lanes to two lanes remains all these years later at that part of the roadway. Will it ever be widened to four lanes all the way through?