Curious Mind: Cheese factory operated for about a decade

Q: When I attended the two-room schoolhouse at West Point in the late 1950s we practiced our Christmas programs in the Grange hall, which was near the present West Point Store. We understood that it had once been a cheese factory, but that is all I had ever heard of that. The foundation is still there, though not the building itself. I just wondered if there might be a history of it somewhere. A few miles to the west of the West Point School was the Thousand Springs School on the northeast side of the road as it turns at the Sands Springs corner and heads towards Thousand Springs Power Plant and Park. The well head still stands but nothing else. I wonder when it closed and if it has a history.
A: The answers were found in the library of Ilene Rounsefell, president of the Gooding County Historical Society. According to the Jan. 8, 1925, Wendell Irrigationist: “Wendell’s dairy industry is to be given a big boost in the very near future with the establishment of a Swiss Cheese factory at West Point, about nine miles southwest of Wendell.”
“Jack Erni, a native of Switzerland, is the cheese man. He is now operating a Swiss cheese plant at Tetonia, Idaho, but conditions are not right there and he arrived in Wendell the first part of the week looking for a new location.”
“Establishment of this factory and the making of Swiss cheese is the biggest thing that has happened to this tract for a long time,” the account said. “Swiss cheese is the highest priced dairy produce manufactured and commands the top price...”
The Feb. 5, 1925, issue had an update: “The total number set in the contracts was 250 [cows] to make the milk contracts valid and binding.”
Work on the cheese factory at West Point started Feb. 26, 1925. Mike McCoy of Wendell was given the contract for the building.
A 50-foot-by-60-foot building, one story with a full basement was constructed with stone, concrete and lumber. The building was expected to be “ready for occupancy by the first of May.”
On Feb. 26, 1925, the Wendell Irrigationist reported: “The new factory will be located just north of the West Point school house on land donated for the purpose by the Land and Water company.”
“The directors of the West Point Cooperative association met and purchased the Swiss cheese machinery from the cheese maker, Jack Erni, and the latter with his family left immediately for New York…but before the plant was started, Mr. Erni became dissatisfied and the purchase of his machinery was the result,” reported on June 11, 1925, issue.
The West Point Cheese Factory opened for business on Oct. 26, 1925. “The plant will make brick cheese to start with and gradually work into the manufacture of Swiss cheese,” reported the Wendell Irrigationist on Oct. 22, 1925.
“The association has one of the nicest buildings and plants to be found in this country. The plant is up-to-date and modern to every respect. The building was put up especially for the plant, with commodious living quarters in the front part for the cheesemaker and his family, and there is ample room for the plant with large curing rooms for the cheese. A deep well with pure water takes care of this part of the plant.”
By Jan. 13, 1927, the plant was turning out 500 pounds of Swiss cheese per day with the factory receiving 5,000 pounds of milk per day.
At the plant’s peak, “The total output of Swiss cheese made by the West Point Cheese Factory in 1927, was 231,600 pounds…” the paper reported Jan. 26, 1928. “…The total amount of milk delivered in 1927 by the patrons of the factory was 2,366,000 pounds and the total amount paid by the factory to the patrons for butterfat during the year was $41,000, or an average of 46.62 cents per pound. Milk deliveries in round numbers is 6,500 pounds per day.”
By Feb. 27, 1936, the Wendell Irrigationist reported “West Point Grange had completed its present plans for remodeling the old community cheese factory into a modern Grange hall…”
In the “mid 1930s the West Point Grange made a deal to buy the cheese factory for $300 plus $70 back taxes,” Rounsefell said. “Final payment was made in 1936 and the hall was dedicated on May 26. In 1952 the West Point Grange purchased the West Point School and advertised for bids on the old hall on May 16, 1952. One of criteria was that the hall be moved within 90 days of purchase.”
The May 22, 1952, Gooding Leader said: “The bids for sale of the old hall were opened and the highest bidder was Frontier Grange. The bid was accepted.”
