Curious Mind: Cheese factory operated for about a decade

Q: When I attended the two-room schoolhouse at West Point in the late 1950s we practiced our Christmas programs in the Grange hall, which was near the present West Point Store. We understood that it had once been a cheese factory, but that is all I had ever heard of that. The foundation is still there, though not the building itself. I just wondered if there might be a history of it somewhere. A few miles to the west of the West Point School was the Thousand Springs School on the northeast side of the road as it turns at the Sands Springs corner and heads towards Thousand Springs Power Plant and Park. The well head still stands but nothing else. I wonder when it closed and if it has a history.