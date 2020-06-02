Curious Mind: Can you carry a gun while wearing a face mask?

Q: It is a class 4 felony to conceal carry a weapon while wearing a mask. Has anything been done to allow concealed weapons carriers to comply with mandatory mask wearing policies?
A: “There is no such thing in Idaho as a ‘class 4 felony,’” Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said. “In addition, Idaho statutes about concealed firearms don’t mention masks or face coverings at all. Thirdly, Idahoans are not subject to a mandatory mask wearing order.”
“This question seems to have confused Idaho with another state, perhaps
Illinois,” Loebs said.
Recently the Illinois State Police released a statement regarding the governor’s executive order, which banned conceal carry and facial masks. Illinois residents over the age of two must wear a face-covering or a mask when in public. The Illinois statute states “a person commits the offense of unlawful use of weapons when he knowingly: carries or possesses in a vehicle or on or about his or her person any pistol, revolver, stun gun or Taser or firearm or ballistic knife when he or she is hooded, robed or masked in such manner as to conceal his or her identity.” The penalty for a class 4 felony is a potential jail sentence of 1 to 3 years.
None of that is the case in Idaho, where face masks are optional.
“Nothing has been done or changed as far as I know,” Todd Eccles, owner and certified handgun instructor at Patriot Defense, said. “I’m sure it would be big news if it was. I would assume that it hasn’t been addressed because of the fact that it is not required by the state that you wear a mask during this pandemic. It is required by some private businesses but those are not necessary businesses and the choice can be made not to enter those establishments.”
