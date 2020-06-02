Curious Mind: Can you carry a gun while wearing a face mask?

Recently the Illinois State Police released a statement regarding the governor’s executive order, which banned conceal carry and facial masks. Illinois residents over the age of two must wear a face-covering or a mask when in public. The Illinois statute states “a person commits the offense of unlawful use of weapons when he knowingly: carries or possesses in a vehicle or on or about his or her person any pistol, revolver, stun gun or Taser or firearm or ballistic knife when he or she is hooded, robed or masked in such manner as to conceal his or her identity.” The penalty for a class 4 felony is a potential jail sentence of 1 to 3 years.