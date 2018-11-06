Q: The leaves are on the ground now. Are we allowed to burn them within the Twin Falls city limits?
A: “Burning permits are good for the calendar year,” said Fire Marshal Tim Lauda of the Twin Falls Fire Department. “So if they get one on Jan. 1 it would be good for the entire year, but if they got it on Dec. 31 it would only be good for that day.”
A permit to burn can be obtained from the Twin Falls Fire Department. This permit is free of charge and can be picked up at the main fire station at 345 2nd Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Anything other than a recreational fire is required to have a burn permit.
Some burning rules:
- Burn only items that grow on the property such as weeds, tree limbs, leaves, garden waste and yard trimmings.
- No burning before 8 a.m. or later than 7 p.m.
- Do not allow fires to smolder, or give off heavy smoke, flying sparks, noxious odors or otherwise create a nuisance in the neighborhood.
- Material burning should not contain bones, rags, rubber, petroleum products, plastics, asphalt or composition roofing, tar, tar paper, paints or be too wet or compact to burn freely.
- Anyone issued a permit is responsible for the fire and observance of conditions. A violation of or failure to observe conditions could be a misdemeanor crime.
- Do not burn open fire when wind is blowing or near any combustible structures.
- Open burning is prohibited when weather conditions or local circumstances make fires hazardous. The exception is for prescribed burning to reduce the impact of wildland fire if authorized.
- If open burning becomes a hazardous situation, or a required permit has not been obtained, the fire code official is authorized to extinguish the open burning operation.
- The location for open burning should not be less than 50 feet from any structure, and provisions should be made to prevent the fire from spreading. Fires can be 15 feet away or more from a structure if it’s in an approved container. If a fire is less than 3 feet wide and less than 2 feet tall, it can be within 25 feet of a structure.
- A bonfire should not be conducted within 50 feet of a structure or combustible material unless the fire is contained in a barbecue pit. Conditions that could cause a fire to spread within 50 feet of a structure should be eliminated prior to ignition.
- Recreational fires should not be conducted within 25 feet of a structure or combustible material.
- Portable outdoor fireplaces should be used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions and should not be operated within 15 feet of a structure or combustible material unless it is used at one and two-family dwelling.
- Open burning, bonfires, recreational fires and use of portable outdoor fireplaces should be constantly attended until the fire is extinguished. A minimum of one portable fire extinguisher complying with Section 906 with a minimum 4-A rating or other approved on-site fire extinguishing equipment, such as dirt, sand, water barrel, garden hose or water truck, should be available for immediate utilization.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.