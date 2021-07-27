 Skip to main content
Curious Mind: Buhl's 103-year-old tavern
Black Bear Tavern

Black Bear Tavern, on U.S. 30 in Buhl, has operated since 1918.

 KIMBERLY WILLIAMS BRACKETT, For the Times-News

Q: Where is Black Bear Corner? And who has the bear that Black Bear Corner is named after?

A: “Black Bear Corner is 3 miles due west of Buhl on the current U.S. Highway 30 and was named for the Black Bear bar, which still exists on that corner,” said Jim Barker, a local historian. “A previous owner had an actual stuffed black bear in the bar, now long gone. It’s a great place for travelers to stop and visit with the locals while sipping a cool one on a hot summer day.”

Black Bear Tavern is at 19789 U.S. 30, Buhl. It was known as the Black Bear service station as early as 1934, according to the North Side News. The 1,892 square-foot tavern was constructed in 1918.

The George Zimmers family has owned this hometown rustic tavern since 1988. It contains an old jukebox with a Nascar and football atmosphere. Pool tournaments are also hosted.

Kimberly Williams-Brackett

Williams-Brackett

Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.

