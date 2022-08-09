 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CURIOUS MIND

Curious Mind: Buhl project should help improve traffic flow.

Q: What is the construction project in Buhl by Napa Auto Parts about? How long is it going to take to finish the project?

A: “It is a project to widen that section of Highway 30,” said Karen Drown, clerk for the city of Buhl. “On the north side it will allow the turn lane from in front of the Valley Country Store to continue and connect with the turn lane for Highway 46. On the south side it will also be providing an additional through lane to head east bound.”

“The total time on the project is estimated for six to eight weeks from the start date. The first day was July 18th,” said Drown.

She said “This area of town was identified as a bottleneck for traffic coming into and leaving town. It is a project in conjunction with the Idaho Transportation Department to help improve the traffic flow through that intersection.”

Kimberly Williams-Brackett

Williams-Brackett

Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.

