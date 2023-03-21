Q: What are the old names for Magic Valley towns like Dry Creek and Goat Springs, and why did the names change?

A: “Situated about 19 miles south of Twin Falls is Goat Springs, an area with amazing views of the Snake River Valley to the north,” Shauna Robinson said.

Robinson serves on the Preservation Idaho Board.

“Charles Walgamott wrote in Six Decades Back about early cattleman J. E. Bower sharing the wonder of this scenic vista with a friend who proclaimed, ‘It was the biggest country he ever saw without anybody living in it.’ That was in 1872 when hopeful homesteaders and livestock men realized the agricultural and ranching potential of what is now southern Twin Falls County. A. D. Norton and M. G. Robinson, who, incidentally, had a store at Dry Creek, brought the first cattle herd to what is now Twin Falls County in 1871, and discovered the rich grazing and access to water from the many springs and creeks the Goat Springs neighborhood offered. Three decades later, The Oakley Eagle reported on Aug. 24, 1906, of the Jones Brothers striking ‘…a strong artesian flow of water… in the vicinity of Goat Springs and Warm Creek,’ resulting in ‘several thousand acres of land’…taken up under homestead and deseret [sic] entries…’ Because of the potential for other artesian wells between Warm Creek and Goat Springs, the southern foothills region became known as the ‘artesian belt,’ improving the outlook for the irrigation on ‘a considerable area of land.’”

Warm Creek is about 10.5 miles southeast of Murtaugh Lake and 25 miles east of Goat Springs.

“Travelers and settlers in the area long had an awareness of the thermal water along parts of the southern foothills, utilizing them to bathe, swim, ‘cure’ their rheumatism, or to reportedly wash their dishes,” Robinson said.

“Going to Goat Springs or other nearby hot springs provided recreation and opportunities to socialize with other ranch families and offered a welcome break from the daily demands of ranching. Animals, too, took advantage of the thermal waters as illustrated by Wild Horse Springs, situated just a few miles north of Goat Springs, where small herds of wild horses gathered. This spot remains an important attraction today, except it now serves two-legged visitors that swim and soak in the 92+ degree mineral waters, and it goes by a name first used in 1892 — Nat-Soo-Pah. Perhaps the name was changed to reflect the Native American influence in the area.”

“But why the name Goat Springs? The Twin Falls Times featured a detailed and entertaining story in its Aug. 17, 1906, edition with the subtitle, ‘Goat Springs Christened in Peculiar Manner.’ The account details how a curious cowboy used his lariat to descend into several caves in the side hills near a spring, discovering pools of hot water in a number of them. The article describes the caves as ‘…fantastic, picturesque, deep, winding and everlastingly hot.’ In one especially humid, hot cave, an unexpected sound interrupted the cowboy’s adventure when ‘… he heard the ‘baa’ of a goat and caught the gleam of a pair of luminous eyes… a sure enough backyard billy goat and his goatship seemed mighty glad to meet a friend.’ The surprised cowboy rescued the goat, thereafter, dubbing the springs, Goat Springs. It is not known if there was another name for the springs prior to the cowhand making the goat rescue, but, if so, it must have occurred prior to 1892, as the General Land Office survey notes written by Frank Riblett that year, include references to ‘Goat Springs.’”

“Most homesteaders and others must have readily accepted the cowboy’s choice of names, as ‘Goat Springs’ frequently appears in newspaper accounts of the early 1900s that highlight the area’s ranches and families. There was even a school for the children of the ranch families, built about 1910 by Henry Jones. The Jones family had moved there in 1908 from Rock Creek and played a pivotal role in ranching and agricultural development of the Goat Springs area. In fact, some of the locals and citizens of early Twin Falls, like S. T. Hamilton, the first mayor, preferred calling the springs ‘Jones Wells,’ an indication of the influence Henry Jones had in the area. Many of today’s topographic maps, land use maps and gazetteers, however, side with the cowboy and identify the site as ‘Goat Springs.’”

“Dry Creek and Goat Springs are two simple place names with origins that help tell the story of southern Idaho in the late 19th and early 20th centuries,” she said. “Researching and understanding local names such as these creates a fun and informative way to connect with the past.”