Dry Creek

“Historically, the uninterrupted, five-mile-long waterway often dried up in the heat of the summer months, giving the region’s early settlers good reason to dub the stream ‘Dry Creek,’” Robinson said. “Still, some of those first settlers relied on Dry Creek for irrigation and formed the Dry Creek Water District, which issued its first priority in 1877. With the construction of the Milner Dam and the Twin Falls South Side Canal, 1903-1905, Dry Creek continued to serve a key role in the area’s agriculture when the Dry Creek Reservoir was created to store limited amounts of irrigation water.”

“Although my research did not reveal another name for the creek itself, the use of ‘Dry Creek’ is not unique to just southcentral Idaho, as it is shared with waterways in other parts of the state, like Dry Creek in Owyhee County and Dry Creek in Custer County. However, the reader’s question about another name may relate to Drytown, a 19th century mining town located at the mouth of Dry Creek. The discovery of gold in the Snake River Canyon in 1869 caused a gold-mining frenzy in a 60-mile stretch of the canyon from the Hagerman area to Dry Creek. In fact, gold-seekers established one of the first mining camps at Drytown in 1870, and in no time at all, several hundred hopeful souls flooded the mouth of Dry Creek, accommodated by goods and services from two to four general stores, a blacksmith’s shop, restaurants, and, of course, several saloons. According to local historian Ron James, two owners of a brewery in Corrine, Utah, even established a brewery six miles from Drytown, which proved to be unsuccessful as the gold at Drytown ran out before the fresh beer. What started in 1870 as a boom, ended about a year later as a bust!”