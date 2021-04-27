Curious Mind: Bomber makes an emergency landing in Castleford

Q: Did a World War II B-17 bomber land in a field out by Castleford?
A: “Yes it did,” said Jim Barker, a Buhl author and historian. “I wrote a story about it in my book ‘Buhl, Idaho: A Century of Stories.’ You can find a copy in the Twin Falls Public Library and/or in the CSI Library. Also in the Buhl Public Library.”
In a 1941 article titles”Flying Fortress Landed Near Castleford,” Rex Smallie wrote “Our farmstead was near the corner of the Castleford Road, which was 4 miles south, and 2 miles west of Buhl,” where he had “an excellent view.”
Laurie Warren with the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum was able to find a June 4, 1942 Buhl Herald article: “U.S. warbird makes miracle landing.”
“‘That pilot certainly knew his business,’ was the consensus of onlookers who visited the scene of the wheat field landing of a U.S. Flying Fortress near Castleford last Wednesday,” The Herald said. “The heavily loaded four motored plane had been having engine trouble intermittently as it flew north, seemingly ‘was going to make it’ and then had to select a field for an emergency landing as the motors failed again. The fields (fortunately dry) on the Vogel and Senften ranches at Castleford provided the site as pilot Lieut. Harold Teubner and co-pilot Lieut. Melvin Neff brought the big ship down to a safe landing.
“Huge furrows were plowed into the field as brakes were applied to slow down the landing speed of something over 100 miles per hour. As the plane tore through a barbed wire fence and over an irrigation ditch the brakes apparently had been momentarily released preventing the fateful nose-over. This skillful handling brought the ship down with practically no damage.
“Within a couple of hours after the landing a ground crew had arrived from Boise, guards were set up, and preparations began for the take-off Sunday. A runway through the field was graded and rolled, and the giant plane took off in considerably less distance than had been provided. (Much of the load had been removed before the takeoff). Some idea of the size of the plane may be had by comparison with the crew members standing before one of the propellers.”
