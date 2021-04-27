Curious Mind: Bomber makes an emergency landing in Castleford

“Huge furrows were plowed into the field as brakes were applied to slow down the landing speed of something over 100 miles per hour. As the plane tore through a barbed wire fence and over an irrigation ditch the brakes apparently had been momentarily released preventing the fateful nose-over. This skillful handling brought the ship down with practically no damage.

“Within a couple of hours after the landing a ground crew had arrived from Boise, guards were set up, and preparations began for the take-off Sunday. A runway through the field was graded and rolled, and the giant plane took off in considerably less distance than had been provided. (Much of the load had been removed before the takeoff). Some idea of the size of the plane may be had by comparison with the crew members standing before one of the propellers.”