Curious Mind: Bliss landslide caused by excess groundwater and clay

Q: Did the hillside by the Bliss bridge really slide into the Snake River?

A: “Yes, a landslide occurred on July 24, 1993, just south of Bliss,” said Shawn Willsey, a geology professor at the College of Southern Idaho and author of “Geology Underfoot in Southern Idaho.” “The north side of the canyon slid southward into the Snake River and pushed the river southward a few hundred feet. The slide occurred in weak clay material that was deposited about 52,000 years ago when a lava flow from McKinney Butte dammed the Snake River. The impounded water slowed enough to allow clay to settle to the bottom.”

“The slide was likely caused by a number of factors such as irrigation above slope, a prominent bend in the river and undercutting of slope by river, heavy rainfall the day before the slide, and above average rainfall the prior year. The landslide constricted the path of the Snake River forming a new rapid called Slide Rapid which is the most formidable section of whitewater on this section of river,” Willsey said.

“The slide did not cause any deaths or injuries. It did destroy a portion of Shoestring Road, which has since been rebuilt.”