Q: During volleyball games and tournaments at Canyon Ridge High School, the bleachers are not used. Spectators must bring their own chairs to scratch up the gym floor. Why did taxpayers pay for these bleachers?
A: “I spoke with the Activities Director at Canyon Ridge High School and he said they always use the bleachers for CRHS sanctioned volleyball,” said Eva Craner, spokeswoman for the Twin Falls School District. “He did say there is a possibility that an outside organization using the gym may not use the bleachers, but they are certainly allowed to use the bleachers.”
On April 6, Canyon Ridge hosted a tournament for 12- to 14-year-olds. The issue was a miscommunication between the school district staff and the outside organizations that rent the gym for volleyball tournaments on Saturdays.
“Our spring tournaments that we offer in April for the younger developing players are held on Saturdays, and we apparently did not do a good job allowing for seating options for spectators,” Lonnie Ahlquist, activities director for the high school. “In the future I will work with our volleyball coaches to ensure folding chairs are available, or possibly limited bleacher space. We love hosting these tournaments for our future volleyball players in the valley and will continue to do so.”
Ahlquist will be working to make sure they are all informed about how they can use the bleachers, Craner said.
“A school staff member does need to be present to actually move the bleachers.”
