Curious Mind: Blaine County has the highest college graduates per capita in the Magic Valley.

Q: I heard Fairfield has the most people with a higher education per capita. Is that true? Why?

A: “Here is a list of cities ranked by the number of college graduates per capita,” said Bonang Seoela, Labor Economist for the Idaho Department of Labor in Twin Falls. “The ranking is only for Idaho cities with population greater than 300 (for ages 25 and above). The data is based on 2019 estimates, so the ranking could be different, but not significantly.”

Rank Cities Population 25 and older

Bachelor’s degrees or higher College Graduates per Capita

1 Hidden Springs 1,707 1,116 65

2 Sun Valley 1,074 688 64

3 Ketchum 2,209 1,305 59

4 Moscow 12,692 7,083 56

5 Garden Valley 326 174 53

...

74 Fairfield 323 53 16

142 Smelterville 539 25 5

143 Wilder 1,058 35 3

“One of the reasons why Sun Valley and Ketchum have a higher college graduates compared to other places is that the older population retiring/moving into the area tends to have relatively higher incomes, which we know is highly correlated with educational attainment. For example, 2019 data suggests that people aged 55 and above accounted for about 58 percent of the total population in Sun Valley,” said Seoela.

Fairfield is located only one hour away from Sun Valley. Blaine and Camas Counties share a boundary.

“The Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey 5-year estimates provide data on educational attainment, including percent of population 25 and over with a bachelor’s degree or higher,” reported the U.S. Department of Education Press Office.

Below are the estimates of the population 25 and over with a bachelor’s degree or higher:

United States—32.1%

Idaho—27.6%

Camas County—16.3%

Fairfield—16.4%

Also, National Center for Education Statistics maintains an interactive map of estimates across the country, said the press office. A map of the population 25 and over with a bachelor’s degree or higher by Local Education Agency highlights Ada and Blaine Counties, and Moscow.

