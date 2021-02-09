Curious Mind: ‘Birds Matter’ in Hagerman

Q: I always thought birds flew south for the winter. Are there winter birds?
A: “As we say here, Hagerman is for the birds,” said CJ Holmes, president of the Hagerman Valley Foundation. “In Hagerman, we have a lot of migrating birds that don’t migrate but stay here year round.”
“Birds like the osprey and hummingbirds that migrate back to this area each year in April to mate and nest, obviously migrated south in the fall when the chill hit and will be coming back for the warmer seasons.”
The Hagerman Valley Foundation has free bird watching tours, which started Jan. 16 and continue until the Hagerman Bird Festival, April 23 to 25. Anyone interested in attending should RSVP at 208-536-0094 and meet at the scheduled times at the Hagerman U.S. Bank parking lot to caravan.
“We are very excited about our recent expansion into bird tours,” Holmes said. The foundation advised winter bird watching can be windy, wet and chilly, so dress warmly and wear comfortable boots. Bird watching depends on the birds, but the foundation said it works hard at being sure the birds have arrived prior to the tour.
“Many birds do fly south,” said Sarah Harris, president of the Prairie Falcon Audubon Society. “Some birds spend the winter in our region. Some birds live here year-round. Birds that depend on nectar from flowers, or who are insectivorous, are forced to make their way south, where the weather is warmer, flowers are blooming and insects abound. They return in the spring when food is abundant and the competition that they would experience in the tropics, is not as fierce.”
“Hummingbirds, tanagers, orioles, flycatchers, and most shorebirds definitely head south, some as far south as Argentina,” Harris said. “There are other birds that actually end up in our neighborhood in the winter that spent their summers to the north of us. A lot of the robins that hang out here in the winter are actually summer residents in Canada and Alaska. Robins are omnivores, who happily eat worms when the ground is not frozen or Russian-olive seeds in the dead of winter. Another bird that spends its winters here is the rough-legged hawk. The only time you see them in the Magic Valley is in the middle of winter. They head back north about the time that Swainson’s hawks arrive here to nest and raise their young. Swainson’s hawks feed primarily on insects like grasshoppers and crickets, which explains why they don’t hang around, but instead head to South America in the fall.”
“Other birds move down from higher elevations to the Snake River plain as snow piles up and temperatures drop. Chickadees and juncos are pretty common at our winter bird feeders, but not to be found in the summer, unless you head to the South Hills or the Sawtooths. Then there are our resident species that live year-round in the Magic Valley. Ravens, crows, house sparrows, starlings, house finches, goldfinches, red-tailed hawks, northern harriers...the list goes on.”
