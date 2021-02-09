Curious Mind: ‘Birds Matter’ in Hagerman

“Hummingbirds, tanagers, orioles, flycatchers, and most shorebirds definitely head south, some as far south as Argentina,” Harris said. “There are other birds that actually end up in our neighborhood in the winter that spent their summers to the north of us. A lot of the robins that hang out here in the winter are actually summer residents in Canada and Alaska. Robins are omnivores, who happily eat worms when the ground is not frozen or Russian-olive seeds in the dead of winter. Another bird that spends its winters here is the rough-legged hawk. The only time you see them in the Magic Valley is in the middle of winter. They head back north about the time that Swainson’s hawks arrive here to nest and raise their young. Swainson’s hawks feed primarily on insects like grasshoppers and crickets, which explains why they don’t hang around, but instead head to South America in the fall.”