Curious Mind: Billingsley Creek park plans still not complete

Q: Hagerman has been working on a park with camping, biking, and fishing. Is it open yet?
A: “It isn’t open yet, but phases of the project have begun,” said Laura Snyder, deputy clerk for the city of Hagerman. “We look forward to having this beautiful project completed and open for all.”
A 2017 news release from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation stated “Proposed future projects for the Billingsley Creek Unit include an amphitheater, entrance kiosk, interpretive displays, repairs to the indoor riding arena, a large group picnic shelter and group camping area.”
“Billingsley Creek, a unit of Thousand Springs State Park in Hagerman, will eventually have a campground,” Idaho State Parks and Recreation spokesperson Chelsea Chambers said. “However, it will not be complete for several years. The visitor center must be built first and we have yet to break ground on that.”
“The visitors center bids will be received next week. If we receive favorable bids that we can award the construction of part of the entrance road, visitors center and associated parking will begin this fall and be under construction through next summer,” Chambers said.
“The grounds will have RV and bus parking, regular parking, staff offices, an interpretive area and general visitors center functions.”
“The campground is planned to be 50 units (campsites) with a restroom/shower house facility,” Chambers said.
“The bike trail is complete. Our portion is approximately 2,200 feet in length. It connects to a portion that the Hagerman Bike Walk Committee also constructed last summer that goes into the city of Hagerman. Both portions of the trail border Highway 30.”
“Campers and park visitors can fish in Billingsley Creek,” said Chambers.
