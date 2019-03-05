Q: Why were two men sitting on top of Balanced Rock in the famous photo playing cards, who were they, and how did they get up there?
A: “They used a ladder from the rocks beside and climbed over,” said Terry Kramer, a retired Twin Falls County commissioner from Castleford.
“As to the picture, and according to the old timers in the area, it was done as a joke, or a dare,” said Mike Guerry of Buhl.
“From what I understand, the two men laid a ladder across from the adjacent rock ledge to get on top of the rock, and then used ropes to pull up the table and chairs for their card game.”
The photo was taken in 1937 of Rolly Senften and George Cowles playing cards on Balanced Rock.
But Guerry said that he was told by Chris Reese and Bill Webb, both long time Castleford residents in their 90s, the names of the people may not be accurate, because they were known to make up stories.
Balanced Rock is more than 48 feet wide at the top and only 3 feet, 17 inches at the base.
The 40-ton rock was carved by wind and weather over time. The park, managed by Twin Falls County Parks and Waterways, is along Salmon Falls Creek about five miles from Castleford.
It’s part of a rhyolite lava formation that was created 15 million years ago by multiple volcanic eruptions in the area.
