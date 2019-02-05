Try 1 month for 99¢

Q. There are rumors Hershey and Saint Alphonsus Health System are coming to Twin Falls. Are they true?

A. “The city of Twin Falls has not been contacted by the Hershey Co. with any ‘sweet’ expansion plans, but Saint Alphonsus did contact the city more than a year ago regarding a new location in Twin Falls,” said city spokesman Joshua Palmer. “As far as I’m aware of, there haven’t been any new developments.”

On Aug. 14, 2017, the Times-News reported Saint Alphonsus was considering a new hospital in Twin Falls. The health care provider contacted the city’s building department about a conceptual plan.

But the hospital says no specific plans are underway for expansion to the area.

“At Saint Alphonsus, we are continually assessing the health care needs in multiple communities. At this time, we do not have any plans to provide medical care in Twin Falls or the Magic Valley,” said Mark Snider, public relations and digital strategy coordinator for Saint Alphonsus Health System.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments