Q. There are rumors Hershey and Saint Alphonsus Health System are coming to Twin Falls. Are they true?
A. “The city of Twin Falls has not been contacted by the Hershey Co. with any ‘sweet’ expansion plans, but Saint Alphonsus did contact the city more than a year ago regarding a new location in Twin Falls,” said city spokesman Joshua Palmer. “As far as I’m aware of, there haven’t been any new developments.”
On Aug. 14, 2017, the Times-News reported Saint Alphonsus was considering a new hospital in Twin Falls. The health care provider contacted the city’s building department about a conceptual plan.
But the hospital says no specific plans are underway for expansion to the area.
“At Saint Alphonsus, we are continually assessing the health care needs in multiple communities. At this time, we do not have any plans to provide medical care in Twin Falls or the Magic Valley,” said Mark Snider, public relations and digital strategy coordinator for Saint Alphonsus Health System.
